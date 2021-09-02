1st Afghan refugee since Taliban takeover arrives in Utah

LINDSAY WHITEHURST
·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As a member of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, Azim Kakaie would have had no access to higher education under the Taliban. Instead, over the past two decades he turned a love for aviation into an air-traffic control job in Kabul, he said Thursday.

Kakaie was working at the airport as the swift takeover by the Taliban engulfed Kabul last week. He had to board an evacuation plane before his family could join him. This week he became the first Afghan refugee to arrive in Utah since the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

“I had to abandon everything that I had made in 34 years of my life. Start from zero,” he said.

Kakaie boarded a plane quickly because he was already at the airport, but his wife had to try for days, enduring beatings from Taliban fighters at checkpoints that blocked her from the airport, he said. Finally, on the fourth day she was able to get through along with two other relatives — just 30 minutes before a devastating suicide bombing killed over 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. One, Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, was from Utah.

“Those young American heroes,” he said. “That is going to be in my heart for the rest of my life.”

She’s now in Germany, along with her mother and his brother, who hope to join him in Salt Lake City. He landed late Wednesday night in Utah's capitol, where the jagged mountains and desert climate reminded him of home. He’s looking forward to building a life in the U.S. and finding a job, but he's still concerned for his family back home, including his mother.

“I’m worried a lot. I cannot say when I am by myself, how much I cry. I don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s the only time that I’m deep under pressure,” he said.

The U.S. and its coalition partners have evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since the airlift began Aug. 14, including American citizens and many Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war.

About 200 Afghan refugees are expected to eventually be resettled in Utah, where there is already an Afghan community of a few thousand people, said Aden Batar, director of migration and refugee services for Catholic Community Services in Utah.

The resettlement effort has public support from Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who cited the historical migration of members of the conservative state’s predominant faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as he asked the Biden administration to send refugees there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • General addresses Afghanistan evacuee screening process

    During a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of the U.S. European Command, spoke about the screening of Afghan refugees and evacuees and what happens if they fail that process.

  • In South Korea, Afghan evacuees find hope in their new 'special merit' status

    After many sleepless nights, a 41-year-old Afghan medical doctor successfully left Kabul with his family before the Taliban seized power last month and is set to begin a new life in South Korea. The Afghan doctor is one of 390 evacuees who arrived in Seoul last week where the government said it was amending immigration laws to grant long-term residency to those who provided special service to South Korea. Most of them are the families of people who had worked with the South Korean embassy, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and a hospital, among others.

  • 'Everybody screwed up': Blame game begins over turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan

    A week into the evacuation from Kabul, the U.S. military was forced to take a drastic step: stop all flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport for seven hours because there was nowhere for the evacuees to go. For months, military officials had urged the U.S. State Department to convince other countries to take Afghans at risk from Taliban retaliation. The Biden administration's scramble was emblematic of failures over the past month, which culminated with a hastily organized airlift that left thousands of U.S.-allied Afghans behind and was punctuated by a suicide bombing outside Kabul's airport that killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans.

  • Afghan evacuees arrive in Central Indiana

    Hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in Indiana.

  • Des Moines man charged in US Capitol riots ordered back to jail

    Jensen admitted to streaming videos questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • 9-month-old on flight carrying Afghan evacuees dies in Philadelphia

    This marks the first reported death of an evacuee from Afghanistan on U.S. soil.

  • Why was Ida so devastating as it flooded the Northeast?

    The plaintive question posed by a Queens resident whose neighbors drowned was on the lips of many after the remnants of Ida furiously swept through the Northeast. Dozens of people from Virginia to Connecticut were killed Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Elected officials expressed shock at the severity of the deluge, but the National Weather Service as early as Monday had cautioned that Ida could bring flooding to the New York City area.

  • Former prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery investigation

    A Georgia grand jury on Thursday indicted a former prosecutor on charges of misconduct related to the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a press release.Why it matters: Arbery's death was one of the catalysts for nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The three suspects include father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael,

  • Arizona vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

    Arizona vs BYU prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 4

  • 1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer to appear in court

    Eric Morgan, who is charged with gun and obstruction charges in the killing of Officer Ella French, will face a judge the day after what would have been French’s 30th birthday.

  • Afghan 'wake-up call' breeds support for EU military force

    The collapse of Afghanistan's government, the Taliban’s takeover of the country, and the rush to evacuate European citizens and Afghan employees have highlighted the European Union’s need for its own rapid-reaction military force, senior EU officials say. As the foreign and defense ministers of member states gather in Slovenia this week to discuss the EU's approach to the Afghan crisis, officials said in interviews and public remarks that the 27-nation bloc's dependence on U.S. troops during the airlift of evacuees demonstrated the EU's lack of preparedness and independence.

  • Elon Musk warns the Tesla Roadster might not ship until at least 2023

    Add the Roadster to the list of new models Tesla won’t ship in 2022.

  • Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul

    Panjshir is the last province resisting rule by the Taliban, who retook control of the country as U.S. and foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of conflict following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. "We started operations after negotiation with the local armed group failed," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

  • Watch as orca swims upside down just feet beneath boaters

    Passengers aboard a San Diego-based whale-watching boat enjoyed a rare encounter with orcas during a "wild adventure" Tuesday off Mexico.

  • Milley may have undercounted number of Afghan forces who died in war with Taliban

    The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff appeared to undercount the number of U.S.-allied Afghan police and military forces who died in the war with the Taliban, putting the number at 60,000 dead — contradicting America's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, who assessed that “at least” 66,000 Afghan troops were killed.

  • Man who confronted reporter covering Ida on live TV arrested

    Video​ of Tuesday's incident shows NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reporting from the Mississippi coast when a man gets out of a white pickup truck and charges at him during a live broadcast.

  • ‘Hunted’: Afghans left in limbo struggle to hide from Taliban and find US support

    Afghan nationals who converged on Kabul expecting to be evacuated along with other partners of the United States now face a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek with the Taliban.

  • Ted Cruz, NY Post Falsely Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of

  • The female anchor who interviewed a Taliban official said he showed up at her studio uninvited, and she felt lucky to be already wearing loose clothing

    TOLO News' Beheshta Arghand was the first female TV host to conduct a live sit-down interview with a Taliban leader, but she's since fled Afghanistan.

  • U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'is not good news for China,' international relations scholar says

    U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 'is not good news for China,' international relations scholar says