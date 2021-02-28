On 1st anniversary of pandemic, Mexico has lost over 185,000

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the year since the first coronavirus case was identified in Mexico, the disease has killed at least 185,257 people and sickened almost 2.1 million.

Mexico registered its first case on Feb. 26, 2020, in a man who had travelled to Italy.

The Health Department reported just over 8,000 more confirmed infections and 783 more confirmed deaths Saturday, but because Mexico does so little testing the real number is certainly much higher.

Excess death statistics, which have not been updated since the end of 2020, suggest the real death toll is probably well over 220,000 even before the surge of cases in January.

Mexico has administered a total of almost 2.4 million doses of various vaccines, but still has not received enough shots to vaccinate even 1 percent of the country's 126 million people because most require two shots.

    Health: Health care in the New Washington — Biden: It's "not the time to relax" COVID mitigation efforts — Tracking coronavirus variants through sewage.Vaccine: FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine for emergency use — About 20% of U.S. adults have received first vaccine dose, White House says — New data reignites the debate over coronavirus vaccine strategy.Economy: What's really going on with the labor market.Sports: Poll weighs impact of athlete vaccination.World: Italy tightens restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants — PA announces new COVID restrictions as cases surge.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday: 113,727,033 — Total deaths: 2,523,703 — Total recoveries: 64,167,250 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday: 28,544,890 — Total deaths: 511,776 — Total tests: 347,722,229 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:Which states mandate face coveringsWhen you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearSubscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

