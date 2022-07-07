1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings

IRENE YAGÜE and JOSEPH WILSON
·3 min read

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The first bull run in three years took place Thursday at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona. No one was gored, but several runners took knocks and hard falls as tens of thousands people reveled in the return of one of Europe's most famous traditional events.

Six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of observers and participants cramming the course.

Several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement. A animal's horn smacked at least two men in the head, but neither suffered a skewering.

The Pamplona hospital said six people were brought in for treatment. They included a 30-year-old American man who fractured his left arm and a 16-year-old Spanish boy who lost part of a finger in the bullring, where a pile-up of runners occurred at the entrance. Four Spanish men between the ages of 19 and 45 also were injured.

Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush.

“I feel like I need to cry. It’s just so many emotions built up in me, running with ‘mis amigos’ (my friends). I don’t know where they are, I lost everyone,” he said after finishing the bull run unscathed.

“It felt like two seconds, it was probably like a minute when I actually had the bulls running by me, but it felt so quick, like a blink and it was gone,” Ward continued. “It’s amazing, incredible, one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Thursday's early morning bull run was the first of eight scheduled. The rest of day usually includes massive drinking, eating and attending cultural events.

Eight people were gored during the 2019 festival, the last held before the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen people have died in bull runs since 1910, most recently in 2009.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in the afternoon by professional bullfighters. Animal rights activists have campaigned against the slaughter of the animals, but bullfights are still popular among segments of Spanish society and an integral part of the San Fermín festival.

The incredibly popular Pamplona festivities were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Spain’s strong vaccination program has allowed life to return to more or less normal, but a recent uptick in cases led Pamplona authorities to recommend using face masks when necessary. That said, masks were a very rare sight among the throngs of people packing the city’s square for the official kickoff of the party on Wednesday or during the first bull run.

Thousands of men, and some women, participate in the “encierros,” or bull runs, trying to avoid the massive bulls and oxen that thunder along the narrow, twisting cobblestone streets of Pamplona’s old quarter.

The course of 875 meters (956 yards) is sprayed with a substance to help prevent the bulls from slipping on the tight corners. The run usually is over within three heart-stopping minutes.

Expert bull runners, mostly locals, try to sprint at full steam just in the front of the bull horns before peeling off at the last second. The inexperienced, a group that includes most foreigners, do well enough to scramble out of the way, often ending up in piles of fellow runners.

Almost everyone in Pamplona this week wears the traditional white shirt and pants with red sash and neckerchief for the festival.

___

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Price Cap Mulled as Gas Extends Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil as a way to curb the Kremlin’s revenue, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Vladimir Putin of using energy as a political weapon. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consume

  • Nigeria Kuje prison break: More than 400 missing from Abuja jail

    The Islamic State group says it carried out the attack in Abuja - dozens of jihadists escaped.

  • Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose In 2021

    The Social Security Administration's data reveals less common picks.

  • Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

    Viktor Lazar shares his war-side balcony with a pair of opera glasses and a tiny orange snake, his only companion in an apartment that seems to sit at the edge of the world. Lazar estimates the Russians are just 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. As the war grinds into its fifth month along deadly fault lines in Ukraine’s east and south, Lazar and his few neighbors in Kharkiv's vast and shattered neighborhood of Saltivka represent a life without resolution in which many are trapped.

  • Teenagers Say They Were Kidnapped and Raped by Putin’s Private Army

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyEBAM, Cameroon—Ella* and Béatrice*—both 16—returned from visiting a friend earlier this year to discover that their homes were on fire.Friends and neighbors, who had lost almost everything, were wailing uncontrollably as their whole compound in the Central African Republic village of Aïgbado was engulfed in flames.It was Jan. 16, the day of an infamous massacre—first reported by The Daily Beast—when Putin’s private army slaughtered more

  • Corning-area home prices rise 7.9% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

    In Steuben County, homes for sale had a median price of $109 per square foot, while New York's was $432

  • Bring Feng Shui Outside With These 5 Elements

    This ancient Chinese tradition fills your outdoor space with a sense of balance

  • The best bars in New York

    You could easily plan an entire trip around bar hopping in New York, with each evening dedicated to a different borough or vibe. Start by sipping on champagne mojitos to the sound of soft jazz, step through a secret phone booth to find creative cocktails, and end with a piña colada and some proper greasy grub at a classic dive bar. The hotel bar named as the birthplace of the Bloody Mary is certainly an apt choice for the day after.

  • Get up to 30% off these innovative outdoor lighting solutions, perfect for summer nights

    Getting ready for summer bonfires and parties with these light fixtures from Amazon that are sure to spark some joy.

  • Tips for growing a healthy garden during drought

    Unfortunately, it's a little late in the season to begin trying two of the best ways to conserve water in the garden. Second, xeriscaping, the practice of planting drought-tolerant plants, many of them native to a region, works only if those plants are already in place. Native plants are well-adapted to their climate and more tolerant of adverse conditions like drought.

  • The 10 best ski resorts in America

    Ski holidays to the United States are back to pre-pandemic status. Provide you are fully vaccinated, visits to the Rockies and the other mountain ranges have the green light for this winter.

  • Highland Park mayor: People said they could tell by looking at mass shooting victims which were unlikely to survive based on 'unbelievable violence' they endured

    Seven people have died as a result of the mass shooting that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. Dozens more are injured.

  • Couple Slain in Parade Nightmare in Front of Their Toddler

    GoFundMeA married couple in their 30s whose toddler is now terrifyingly alone. A preschool teacher. A great-grandfather visiting from Mexico. A financial adviser who rode the train daily. These are some of the lives that were snuffed out by the gunman who opened fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on Monday. A little over a day after the killing stopped, officials released the names of all but one fatal victim of the latest mass shooting nightmare in America. They identified the dece

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

    The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.

  • Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

    “Her dashboard lights turned on, and then the entire car turned off.”

  • Suspected parade gunman traveled to Wisconsin after shooting and Milwaukee's chances of hosting RNC may have improved

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Hollywood producer David Pearce, accused of murdering two women, may have more victims, prosecutors say

    A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder for the deaths of two women and there may be more victims, Los Angeles DA George Gascón said Tuesday at a press conference.

  • Things get messy for Elon Musk with report about new twins he shares with Neuralink exec

    Last month, Insider published an explosive report about a former SpaceX flight attendant who accused SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk of propositioning her for sex in 2016 and to whom the company paid $250,000 to keep quiet. Musk called the story "a politically motivated hit piece," while SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell came to Musk's defense in a company-wide email, writing: “Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations." Alas, a new and far more damaging Insider report is putting Shotwell — and every other executive insider Musk's various companies — in an even more uncomfortable position.

  • Man lights firework on his head and it explodes into his skull, Texas cops say

    The man had been shooting off fireworks with a friend when one exploded the wrong direction.

  • Explosion rocks Georgia Guidestones, 'America's Stonehenge'

    STORY: A large portion of the structure was destroyed before dawn on Wednesday when "unknown individuals detonated an explosive device," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said on its Twitter feed.The collection of gray monoliths was erected in 1980 in the middle of a large field near the town of Elberton, Georgia, off Highway 77, and is listed as a tourist attraction by the state's travel site and the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce.The GBI said the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, which has joined it and other agencies investigating the incident, discovered the damage when its officers responded to the blast.Few additional details were provided, and it was left unclear whether authorities observed the explosion themselves or whether it was seen or heard by others and reported to police.Aerial footage by ABC affiliate WSB-TV shows one of the structure's five monoliths crumbled into jagged pieces strewn about the ground, and a chunk of the monument's roof broken off at one corner. A large number of investigators and their vehicles were visible at the scene, about 100 miles (160.93 km) east of Georgia's capital.