Coronavirus live updates: Pope cancels Sunday prayer gathering, 1st coronavirus case confirmed in Utah

More than 102,000 people in 88 countries have been infected with novel coronavirus amid an outbreak that has sent countries and states scrambling to respond.

At least 3,491 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, with the majority of those in China, where the virus was first detected in Wuhan in December but has since spread to every continent except Antarctica. The outbreak of the virus, known officially as COVID-19, has been declared global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

South Korea, Iran and Italy have the highest national totals of confirmed cases behind China, respectively.

The number of Americans diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is now at least 340, according to a case count by Johns Hopkins. At least 17 people have died in the U.S. in Washington state, California and Florida.

The states reporting cases are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Today's biggest developments:

Utah confirms 1st case Pope cancels Sunday prayer gathering

Here is how the situation is unfolding on Saturday (all times eastern). Please refresh for updates.

9:57 a.m. 1st U.S. service member in Europe tests positive

A U.S. Navy sailor stationed at the Naval Support Activity Naples tested positive for novel coronavirus, marking the first positive cause of a U.S. service member in Europe, according to a statement from U.S. European Command Theater.

The service member is in isolation at their residence and receiving medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement read. Anyone who had close contact with the patient has been notified and is in self-isolation at their residence.

Their condition was not immediate clear.

8:50 a.m. 14 Americans under quarantine in Bethlehem hotel

The Palestinian health ministry in Bethlehem confirmed that 14 American citizens are being tested for novel coronavirus and have been quarantined in the Angles hotel in the city of Bethlehem for now.

Those American citizens were trying to leave the city yesterday but were sent back to Bethlehem by the Israeli army, according to the Palestinian health ministry. People are not permitted to leave or enter Bethlehem, as per a decision made by Israeli and Palestinian authorities after 17 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the city in the last 48 hours.

PHOTO: Palestinian security forces stand across a street from a hotel under quarantine due to the new coronavirus in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on March 7, 2020. (Musa Al Shaer/AFP via Getty Images) More

Tune into ABC News Live at noon ET every weekday for the latest news, context and analysis on the novel coronavirus, with the full ABC News team where we will try to answer your questions about the virus.

8:43 a.m. Houston-area church warns of possible exposure

A person who tested positive for novel coronavirus attended the 5:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday service on Feb. 26 at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, according to Harris County Public officials in Texas. The individual received ashes and had communion in the hand, but did not receive communion from the cup, officials said. The person sat in the last pew on the left side of the church.

Officials are asking anyone who sat in the last three rows on the left side of the church during that service to contact Harris Couty Public officials at 713-439-6000.

In the meantime, St. Cecilia has drained and sanitized the baptismal fonts and sanitized the church's pews, door handles and restrooms and will provide hand sanitizers at all the church's entrances. Parishioners are being urged to stay home if they are feeling unwell, according to a statement from the church.

7:43 a.m. Pope cancels Sunday prayer gathering

The Holy See press office said that Sunday prayers would not take place in the square as normal, but from the window of the Library of the Apostolic Palace amid the novel coronavirus spread.