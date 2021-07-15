1st female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

FILE - In this May 4, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, SEAL candidates participating in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif. For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37—week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators that transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own missions at sea. Navy officials said they would not identify the woman, who completed the final phases of training and graduated Thursday. She was one of 17 sailors to receive their pins during the ceremony. (MC1 Anthony Walker/U.S. Navy via AP)
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea.

Navy officials said they would not identify the woman or provide more details on her — a routine military policy for special operations forces. She was one of 17 sailors to graduate and receive their pins on Thursday. She is also the first of 18 women who have tried out for a job as a SWCC or a SEAL to succeed.

The sailor's graduation marks just the latest inroad that women have made into some of the military's most difficult and competitive commando jobs — just five years after all combat posts were opened to them. She will now head to one of Naval Special Warfare’s three special boat teams.

“Becoming the first female to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment and we are incredibly proud of our teammate," said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare. "Like her fellow operators, she demonstrated the character, cognitive and leadership attributes required to join our force.”

“She and her fellow graduates have the opportunity to become experts in clandestine special operations, as well as manned and unmanned platforms to deliver distinctive capabilities to our Navy, and the joint force in defense of the nation,” Howard added.

Of the 18 females who have sought a Navy special operations job, 14 did not complete the course. Three of them, however, are currently still in the training pipeline, one for SWCC and two attempting to become SEALs. Overall, according to the Navy, only about 35 percent of the men and women who begin the training for SWCC actually graduate.

A year ago, a female soldier became the first woman to complete the Army’s elite Special Forces course and join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. One other female soldier has finished training and will report to her assigned Special Forces group next month, and another will be attending the Military Freefall School next month, and then will report to her team.

So far, no women have successfully completed Marine special operations training. Marine spokesman Maj. Hector Infante said that since August 2016, nine females have attempted to get through the assessment and selection process. He said two candidates made it through the second phase, but didn't meet performance expectations and, along with a number of male counterparts, didn't get selected to continue.

He said that only about 40 percent of the more than 1,200 Marines who went through the course since 2016 successfully completed it.

Air Force Lt. Col. Malinda Singleton said that at of this month, there are two enlisted females in the Air Force Special Warfare training pipeline for combat jobs that opened to women in 2015. One has completed the assessment and selection course and will be eligible for an assignment in a special operations job as soon as she finishes some final training. The other woman is in the preparatory course and hasn't yet made it to the assessment phase.

While Navy SEALs often grab the headlines for high-risk missions, the crew that operate the boats and weapons systems during raids and classified operations also go through an extensive selection and training process.

The training to become a combatant craft crewman comes after the Navy's initial recruit boot camp, and includes a two-month preparatory course, a three-week orientation at the Naval Special Warfare Center in Coronado, Calif., and seven weeks where they learn basic navigation and water skill, as well as physical conditioning and safety. At the end of those seven weeks is a 72-hour crucible called “The Tour." That event — which tests their grit and physical toughness — is the most frequent point of failure for the candidates.

Those who pass move on to seven weeks of basic crewman training to learn combat, weapons and communications training, followed by a seven-week intermediate-level seamanship course, and finally survival, evasion, resistance and escape training and a cultural course.

According to Naval Special Warfare, about 300 sailors complete the SWCC course every year, and there are between 760 and 800 in the force at any one time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marine Corps investigates helicopter that dropped shipping container into sea near Okinawa

    The Marine Corps is investigating how a shipping container fell from a helicopter into the sea off the western coast of Okinawa.

  • U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest

    A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties. The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events to mark Romanian Air Force day and the end of Romanian military presence in Afghanistan on July 20-21. The helicopter signalled it was having technical difficulties, traffic police said.

  • Poland Just Bought America's M1 Abrams Tank. That's Ironic.

    Forty years ago, the U.S. designed the M1 to fight Polish forces.

  • Social media users criticize Philippine government for ‘standardizing’ adobo recipe

    Filipino social media users rallied online to criticize the Philippine government’s effort to “standardize” adobo, lechon, sinigang and other famous Filipino dish recipes. What happened: On July 9, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced BPS/TC 92, a new committee that will develop the Philippine National Standards (PNS) when it comes to preparing Filipino dishes, according to Asian Journal. The team is headed by the founder of Via Mare Corporation, Chef Glenda Barretto, Chef Myrna Segismundo from the Food Writers Association of the Philippines and Chef Raoul Roberto Goco of Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines.

  • NYPD, FBI join forces to fight Asian hate in new campaign

    The New York Police Department (NYPD) and FBI have launched a joint public service announcement to encourage the reporting of potential anti-Asian hate crimes. What to know: Of all individuals targeted for their race, religion, gender and sexual orientation in New York City, Asian Americans saw the largest spike in hate crimes in the first half of the year. New York also recorded the most anti-Asian hate crimes among 16 of America’s largest cities and counties in the first quarter of the year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.

  • Ian McShane To Return As Winston In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

    EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned that Lionsgate has closed a deal for Ian McShane to reprise his role as Winston opposite Keanu Reeves in the Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick: Chapter 4. McShane joins the previously announced cast of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Lance Reddick. McShane has played Winston throughout the $584.7M WW-grossing […]

  • US military trained 'small number' of the Colombian suspects in Haiti assassination, Pentagon says

    Colombia has been a major beneficiary of U.S. military assistance for decades, with billions of U.S. dollars going to train and equip the country's armed forces.

  • Alabama military base 1st in U.S. to order troops to show COVID vaccine proof

    The commanding general of Fort Rucker has announced that the Alabama military base will require service members not wearing face masks "to show proof of vaccination" while on duty to combat rising COVID-19 cases.Why it matters: The order, issued Wednesday, makes Fort Rucker the "first military base in the continental" U.S. to permit leaders to "check the vaccination status of those in uniform," the Washington Post notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.D

  • Alabama military base is first in the U.S. to require vaccination proof amid rising covid-19 rates

    An Alabama military base is taking increased actions to combat the ongoing prevalence of coronavirus infections, authorizing leaders to ask for proof of vaccination of service members not wearing a mask while on duty. It is the first military base in the continental United States to allow leaders to check the vaccination status of those in uniform. The new guidance at Fort Rucker comes as the new delta variant of the virus continues to drive infection rates and now accounts for a majority of cas

  • Michigan GOP executive who blamed Trump for election loss resigns leadership post

    The move comes after Jason Roe faced some pushback from Michigan Republicans over comments that Trump was to blame for his election loss.

  • Remi Adeleke To Host Narrative Special Forces Podcast ‘Down Range’ For Tenderfoot TV & Telegraph Creative

    EXCLUSIVE: Remi Adeleke, the former Navy SEAL who is starring in Amazon’s Terminal List, is to host a narrative documentary podcast about American special forces. Down Range, which comes from Tenderfoot TV and Telegraph Creative, tells the stories of the men and women who dedicate their lives to defend the U.S, by shining a light […]

  • A frustrated Bryson DeChambeau said his driver ‘sucks.’ Cobra, his driver maker, is not happy

    Cobra's tour operations manager on Bryson DeChambeau's comments: "It's just really, really painful when he says something that stupid."

  • Mike Pence: Evidence 'strongly suggests' COVID-19 came from a Chinese lab

    Ex-VP Mike Pence points to a Chinese lab as COVID's source, but doesn't elaborate on the evidence he's citing. In a new paper, virologists disagree.

  • Quentin Tarantino Should Celebrate All Cinemagoing – From Art Houses to Multiplexes

    At the same time Quentin Tarantino announced last week that he had bought and would restore the historic single-screen Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, the mouthy Hollywood director inexplicably threw major shade on some of the big theater chains that were forced to close during the pandemic. “I never like any theater closing, but some […]

  • ‘COVID Free’ Outdoor Music Festival Infects 1,000 Partiers

    Sean Gallup/GettyMore than 1,000 coronavirus infections have been linked to a music festival in the Netherlands earlier this month in a blow that comes weeks after the country had lifted most lockdown measures because new infections were dropping.Organizers of the two-day Verknipt festival have insisted that the 20,000 people who attended the event in Utrecht earlier this month were required to show proof using a QR code that they were vaccinated, had recently recovered from a coronavirus infect

  • Conor McGregor updates fans after surgery to repair broken leg: 'I'm going to come back'

    Conor McGregor compared himself to the Terminator following McGregor's leg surgery.

  • US Navy told to focus on fighting, not 'woke' training

    The US navy is facing a crisis in leadership and focuses too much on diversity training and not enough on winning a future war, according to a Senate report. It followed a series of disasters including a devastating fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard last year, and two fatal collisions of navy ships in the Pacific in 2017. For the report two senior retired officers conducted interviews with dozens of serving and recently retired personnel across a spectrum of ranks. They fo

  • Reported Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’

    Reuters/Mikhail KlimentyevFor years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin appears to show them boasting about “kompromat.”The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly claims that President Vladimir Putin personally approved a nefarious plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chiefs, and top ministers agreed that a v

  • Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

    Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

  • Melania Trump Didn't Want Election Night Party at the White House, Which Turned into a 'S-------': Book

    "I'm not comfortable with it," the former first lady said, according to Frankly, We Did Win This Election