1st-gen AirPods are discounted on Amazon now that the 2nd-gen model is out

Apple’s second-generation AirPods are finally here! Woo hoo! Well, actually, it turns out they’re really not that big a deal. In fact, they don’t even offer any improvements at all to sound quality or even design. Instead, they support “Hey Siri” and there’s an optional wireless charging case you can buy them with that costs $40 extra. Considering you can get an AirPods wireless charging case on Amazon for under $19, we’ll pass. If you don’t care about Hey Siri and you want a new pair of Apple’s true wireless earbuds, pick up a pair of first-generation AirPods right now on Amazon at a discount.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Amazingly easy to use, Air Pods combine intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound.

Get up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge.

Or up to 3 hours with just a 15-minute charge in the charging case.

