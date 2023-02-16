1st Source Bank Named Among America’s Best Midsize Employers for Third Consecutive Year

South Bend, IN --News Direct-- 1st Source Corporation

Forbes recently announced the results of a survey conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista, which recognized 1st Source Bank as one of the top midsize employers in the country. 45,000 Americans working for businesses with 1,000 – 5,000 employees were surveyed. 1st Source Bank ranked 244 overall (out of 500 companies), making this the third consecutive year the Bank has been included in the list.

“We put a great deal of effort into providing a culture that cultivates people’s talents, is values-driven, and promotes an environment where people feel included, uplifted and respected,” states Dan Lifferth, Chief Human Resources Officer at 1st Source Bank. “To receive this recognition three years running, with our own colleagues responsible for naming us to this list once again, is welcome confirmation those efforts mean as much to our dedicated associates across the Bank as it does to us. It’s a true honor to witness the great work achieved by the talented 1st Source team, and we will do all we can to continue providing them with a workplace and total rewards that allow them to thrive and feel supported and valued. As with our own client service delivery model and mission, we intend to keep our colleagues’ best interests in mind for the long term, helping them achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams.”

According to the Forbes article on the rankings, participants were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, their willingness to recommend their employer to others. Respondents were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation.

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.3 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 19 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices. For 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

