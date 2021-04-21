For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports.

Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing.

Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com.

More stories from theweek.com
America's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care
The incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict
At least 4 killed in bombing at hotel in Pakistan popular with diplomats

Recommended Stories

  • Big rig boxes in alleged DUI driver, leading to fatal pileup on I-5 in California

    The big rig driver “felt the motorist’s driving behavior was so extreme they felt obligated to stop it,” CHP officer Tom Olsen said. The driver of a second big rig, a man from Fresno County, died in the crash.

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.

  • There Are No Issues on Which China Can Be Considered an Ally

    China’s economic liberalization and integration into the international order did not —as many expected — result in its political liberalization or its development into a responsible international actor. Rather, its economic successes have only allowed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to tighten its authoritarian grip at home and flex its muscles abroad. With hindsight, most observers today recognize that treating liberalization theory as an inevitability was a mistake, and one that led to a series of additional errors. And yet, now that China has arrived as a great power — one prosecuting a genocide inside its borders while seeking to extend them — many, including the powers-that-be in the Biden administration, seem intent on repeating those same mistakes. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Antony Blinken or the other top brass at the State Department believe that with time, sunlight, and water, the current regime will soon give way to a better one. Few could have such naïveté fairly ascribed to them. However, they are acting on another equally pernicious premise: that the fundamental character of the CCP can and should be set aside at times so that the United States can work with the country on discrete issues. We see this belief manifesting itself most notably and most recently in the United States’ efforts to engage with China on environmental issues. On Saturday, the American and Chinese governments released a joint statement announcing that “the United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands.” Jimmy Quinn has already poured cold water on the idea that China’s actual environmental performance aligns with its lofty green rhetoric. Contra this statement, China is primed to increase its already world-beating emissions over the next several years. And nothing in the statement, or the Paris Agreement, or any other international accord will hold the CCP accountable for the discrepancy between its words and its actions. The only beneficiary of the issuance of such a statement is the CCP itself, which has, for all intents and purposes, gotten the American government to certify that it takes climate change seriously and is acting to remedy it. Worse, this statement seems to place the United States and China on equal footing as contributors to and solvers of the problem, which the Chinese propaganda machine is sure to use to counter critiques of the regime’s human-rights violations and aggressive geopolitical posturing. It’s an enormous error for the Biden administration to earnestly believe and act upon the idea that the CCP is interested in environmental improvement, rather than the benefits that appearing to commit to such a goal confer upon it. That the character of the regime is inseparable from its motivations and behaviors as it pertains to particular issues should also be made readily apparent by the CCP’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. From the very beginning, its objective was not to stop the spread of the disease and share vital information with the global community, but to mitigate blame and cover its own tracks. As early as last March, China had already erected an elaborate line of coronavirus-related deceptions, as laid out here by Jim Geraghty. In its rush to shift focus from its early incompetence and mendacity, the CCP hurried coronavirus vaccines to the market prior to proving that they would be capable of the task at hand. Sure enough, its Sinovac product, which it foisted upon desperate countries such as Chile, has been shown to be only 16 percent effective after a first dose and 67 percent effective after a second in real-world studies. Both marks fall well short of the protection that the United States’ Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all provide after one dose. Chile — a victim of the CCP’s cynical vaccine diplomacy strategy — has seen a surge in cases and deaths despite a massive vaccination effort. It’s difficult to say how many lives might have been saved had the Chinese government put the truth in front of what it deemed its immediate, short-term interests throughout this crisis, but it didn’t because it is incapable of doing so. Ruthlessly pursuing its own short-term interests is an immutable part of the CCP’s nature. The 2022 Winter Olympics, set to take place in Beijing, are yet another example of a seemingly unifying international issue that the Chinese government will seek to exploit for its own purposes. It used the 2008 Games for propaganda purposes to announce its arrival as a world power. Fourteen years later, it will seek to showcase the People’s Republic as a competent, technologically adept, and civilized country — the very model of a modern major nation. The United States would be making a grave mistake by not pursuing a diplomatic boycott along the lines of what Senator Mitt Romney is proposing to counter this forthcoming charm offensive. By failing to reckon with the fact that the Chinese regime’s character — as well as its domestic and geopolitical objectives — are indivisible from its approach to any given issue, the Biden administration is empowering it to achieve those objectives. It is incumbent upon the president and his diplomatic corps to identify these spheres — the environment, coronavirus, sports, etc. — as battlegrounds, and engage on them.

  • Woman claims security camera caught ‘small dinosaur’ running through her backyard: ‘[It] can run fast’

    A Florida woman is claiming that her security camera captured a "baby dinosaur" running across her yard.

  • Czechs threaten to expel more Russian diplomats unless Czech staff allowed back

    The Czech Republic demanded on Wednesday that Russia allow the return of 20 expelled Czech embassy staff to Moscow by Thursday or face further evictions of its diplomats from Prague. Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Prague would equalise staffing at the countries' respective embassies unless Russia allowed the Czechs back.

  • The Postal Service is running a 'covert operations program' that monitors Americans' social media posts

    The law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service has been quietly running a program that tracks and collects Americans’ social media posts, including those about planned protests, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • NASA just shared new images of what its Gateway will look like

    When NASA sent astronauts to the Moon decades ago it did so using a pretty straightforward approach. After being launched into space by a rocket, the astronauts entered orbit around the Moon and then used a lunar lander to travel to the surface and back to the orbiting command module. This design worked well, and helped NASA become the first (and, so far, only) country to put humans on the surface of the Moon. Now, NASA is going back, and it wants to make things easier for itself and other countries to send their own crewed missions to Moon. The Gateway is how it's going to make that happen. We've heard a lot about the Gateway in recent months but reading about it and actually seeing what the spacecraft will look like are two very different things. Thankfully, the ESA just dumped a whole bunch of new Gateway renders on its Flickr account, giving us our best look yet at what the U.S. space agency has in mind. The lunar Gateway is an orbiting space station that will cruise around the Moon and act as a jumping-off point for missions headed to the surface or leaving it. The idea is that a crewed spacecraft will dock with the Gateway and then travel to the surface in a separate vehicle. When the mission is over, the astronauts will travel back to the gateway, jump in their ship and head back to Earth. It sounds like a great idea, and if NASA pulls it off it could definitely make it easier and perhaps even cheaper to launch the Moon mission. Of course, that's a big "if," and while NASA has been fully invested in the Artemis program for some time now, there are many challenges when it comes to building a space station around the Moon. Nothing like the lunar Gateway has ever been attempted. It's going to require the cooperation of several countries as the spacecraft is built. Russia was going to be one of those countries and an informal agreement between NASA and Russia's Roscomos was announced in late 2017. However, in 2020 it was announced that Russia would not be participating in the Gateway project amid criticism that the Artemis program was too U.S.-centric. NASA hopes to launch the first components of the Gateway by 2024, though it's unclear how long it might take to fully flesh out the space station so that it can act as a temporary home and science hub for astronauts traveling to and from the Moon. As was the case with the International Space Station, it's likely that the Gateway will receive new hardware and perhaps new modules over time. In its initial configuration, it will support up to four astronauts at a time, though that could eventually change as well.

  • Watch China's First Aircraft Carrier Recover a Fighter Jet

    A U.S. Navy destroyer likely captured the rare clip while stalking Liaoning.

  • Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Celebrated 4/20 by Sending 15,000 Marijuana Convictions Up in Smoke

    While the twentieth day of the fourth month holds no special significance for anyone outside of the incense industry (for some reason, it always smells like something’s burning; maybe it’s just me), Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin gave residents a reason to celebrate when he officially pardoned anyone convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession by the city over the last three decades.

  • The war on Big Oil has begun

    Democrats are pushing new legislation that would repeal billions of dollars in oil and gas tax breaks and favor green energy instead.

  • The Pentagon says more and more Russian troops are amassing near Ukraine, and it is not convinced this is just a training exercise

    The Pentagon says there are now more Russian troops on the border of Ukraine than there were in 2014.

  • Trump says he is 'beyond seriously' considering 2024 presidential run but can't discuss it for legal reasons

    "I am looking at it very seriously. Beyond seriously," former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

  • As climate anxiety builds, these women are choosing to not have children

    Climate change is influencing reproductive choices.

  • Body-cam of Ohio officer fatally shooting Black teenager released

    **EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO AND PROFANITY. AUDIO AS INCOMING**The incident on Tuesday sparked street protests in Ohio's largest city hours after a Minneapolis jury convicted a white former police officer there of murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck.Authorities declined to name the girl. But family members and Franklin County Children Services have identified her as Ma'Khia Bryant, aged 16.The officer who opened fire was not identified but appears from the video to be white. The chief said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation.In a rare move, Columbus police released body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting hours after it occurred.The interim police chief, Michael Woods, said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case, which began when officers responded at 4:44 p.m. ET (2044 GMT) to an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing at a home on the city's southeast side.A spokesman for the Ohio BCI confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation was under way.

  • Russia defends foreign navy limits amid buildup near Ukraine

    Russia insisted Tuesday that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships' movement off Crimea, rejecting international criticism amid Western worries about a Russian troops buildup near Ukraine. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November.

  • LeBron James deletes tweet targeting officer who shot Ma'Khia Bryant

    The tweet read "YOU'RE NEXT."

  • A-Rod's $1.5 billion Minnesota Timberwolves purchase includes the WNBA's Lynx - but you wouldn't know it from his statement

    Alex Rodriguez and his business partner didn't mention the four-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx upon acquiring the team and its brother franchise.

  • An Early Promise Broken: Inside Biden's Reversal on Refugees

    WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the Oval Office, pleading with President Joe Biden. In the meeting, on March 3, Blinken implored the president to end Trump-era restrictions on immigration and to allow tens of thousands of desperate refugees fleeing war, poverty and natural disasters into the United States, according to several people familiar with the exchange. But Biden, already under intense political pressure because of the surge of migrant children at the border with Mexico, was unmoved. The attitude of the president during the meeting, according to one person to whom the conversation was later described, was, essentially: Why are you bothering me with this? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What had been an easy promise on the campaign trail — to reverse what Democrats called President Donald Trump’s “racist” limits on accepting refugees — has become a test of what is truly important to the new occupant of the White House, according to an account of his decision-making from more than a dozen Biden administration officials, refugee resettlement officials and others. Biden was eager for the praise that would come from vastly increasing Trump’s record-low limit, people familiar with his thinking said, and he decided to increase the cap even earlier than the usual start of the fiscal year, Oct. 1. But only weeks into Biden’s presidency, immigration and the border had already become major distractions from his efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and to persuade Congress to invest trillions of dollars in the economy — issues championed by aides like Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, as more central to his presidency. Now, a decision to raise the refugee limit to 62,500 — as Biden had promised only weeks earlier to members of Congress — would invite from Republicans new attacks of hypocrisy and open borders even as the president was calling for bipartisanship. It was terrible timing, he told officials, especially with federal agencies already struggling to manage the highest number of migrant children and teenagers at the border in more than a decade. The exchange on March 3 took place shortly after Biden had dispatched Blinken and two other Cabinet secretaries to formally tell Congress that he would increase refugee admissions during the next six months to 62,500 people from the annual 15,000-person limit set by Trump. Instead, the president undercut his emissaries and left hundreds of refugees in limbo for weeks. For the next month and a half, Biden’s aides stalled, repeatedly telling reporters and refugee advocacy groups that the president still intended to follow through. But the delay had real-world consequences: Flights were canceled for more than 700 refugees who had already been thoroughly screened and issued tickets to travel to the United States. Under pressure to let them in, members of Biden’s staff came up with a compromise they hoped would satisfy the president and resettlement agencies. They would keep the 15,000-refugee limit but lift Trump-era restrictions that would allow more flights to resume. On Friday, White House officials informed reporters of the new policy. The backlash was immediate. Sen, Richard Durbin, D-Ill., posted on Twitter: “Say it ain’t so, President Joe. This is unacceptable.” Within hours, the president backtracked. The White House issued a statement saying Biden still intended to allow more refugees into the country and promising to reveal more details by May 15. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, blamed the episode on “messaging” mistakes. But for Biden, it was another example of his administration’s struggle to make good on a promise to restore the United States’ reputation as a sanctuary for the most vulnerable — a pledge Democrats eagerly made during the presidential campaign to distance themselves from Trump. It was also an early lesson in what happens when a president builds up expectations and fails to follow through. The Commitment In a statement on World Refugee Day last summer, Biden, then a candidate for president, made his support explicit. “I will increase the number of refugees we welcome into this country, setting an annual global refugee target of 125,000,” he said, promising to “further raise it over time commensurate with our responsibility.” After winning the White House, his transition team set about making good on that pledge, debating the pros and cons in a series of meetings in December. With only six months left in the fiscal year, Biden’s advisers recommended he could go beyond his campaign pledge. Presidents normally raise refugee admissions at the end of the fiscal year. But Biden would allow up to 62,500 refugees to enter the United States before Oct. 1 by declaring the “grave humanitarian concerns” around the world an emergency. The president made no mention of refugees in a flurry of immigration-related executive orders on his first day in office. But on Feb. 4, only two weeks later, he announced his plans with a flourish during a speech at the State Department. “It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that’s precisely what we’re going to do,” Biden said. He did not mention the 62,500 number but repeated his promise of 125,000 starting in October and added, “I’m directing the State Department to consult with Congress about making a down payment on that commitment as soon as possible.” On Feb. 12, the president delivered on the specific commitment to Congress, pledging to resettle 62,500 refugees fleeing war and persecution at home. Blinken delivered the message to lawmakers along with Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, and Norris Cochran, the acting health secretary at the time. “They went there and presented a really thoughtful plan, and we were so thrilled,” said Mark Hetfield, the chief executive of Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a resettlement agency. “And then,” Hetfield said, “it just evaporated overnight.” The Impact The effect of the president’s delay in Washington was felt throughout the world. Resettlement agencies had already booked flights for hundreds of refugees. Such immigrants must be identified as refugees by the United Nations or other organizations and clear several rounds of vetting that can take, on average, two years, according to the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy organization. Roughly 33,000 refugees have received such approval, and about 115,000 are in the pipeline to be resettled. While the Department of Health and Human Services has scrambled to provide shelter to minors at the border, its role in assisting refugees overseas is limited mostly to providing financial support to families after they arrive in the United States. The Departments of State and Homeland Security play a more significant role in vetting refugees overseas. Under Trump, who instituted bans on refugees and expanded vetting for those fleeing persecution, many had all but given up hope of reuniting with relatives in the United States. The Biden administration intended to send a message after four years of immigration policies that walled off America to the most vulnerable. In a quarterly meeting Feb. 26 between the State Department and the resettlement agencies, Biden administration officials said an updated budget for refugees would be released as soon as the president signed the final declaration, according to people familiar with the matter. But Biden had yet to do that, and flights for refugees, officials warned, would soon be canceled. As the weeks stretched into months, it became clear that Biden’s presidency would not be the panacea some had thought. “To just give a refugee a ticket after they wait in a line and follow the rules and go through this intrusive process and then snatch that ticket from their hand because the president didn’t sign a piece of paper?” Hetfield said. “That’s unacceptable.” The Denial Inside the White House, the president had made his views clear, according to several people familiar with his objections to the idea of capping refugee admissions at 62,500. With crossings at the border rising, he did not intend to sign off on that number. Ned Price, a spokesman for Blinken, said that “it should come as no surprise that Secretary Blinken has had opportunities to discuss repairing and strengthening” the refugee program with Biden. Officials familiar with the discussion said the two men, who are personally close, did not fight over the issue, but the president left no doubt where he stood. Publicly, Psaki was delivering a very different message. On April 1, she denied that the delay in signing the presidential determination was related to resources that were already being spent at the southwestern border. “No, no, it’s not related to that,” she said. “No.” And on April 8, Psaki was asked whether there was “some complication to raising the refugee cap.” She denied that there was. “No,” she said. “We remain committed to it.” Members of Congress were concerned, too. Until Trump’s assault on the refugee program, presidents of both parties had always signed the presidential determination within hours of delivering it to lawmakers, as the refugee statute requires. But under Biden, the wait seemed endless. The Reversal Last Friday, that wait was finally over. But it was not what anyone outside the White House expected: Trump’s cap would remain in place. “The admission of up to 15,000 refugees remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest,” Biden wrote in a presidential memo to the State Department. Once Trump’s cap was filled, the memo said, the ceiling could be raised again “as appropriate.” Instead of making good on his promise to significantly expand refugee entry into the United States, Biden was sticking to the cap engineered by Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s immigration policies. “This reflects Team Biden’s awareness that the border flood will cause record midterm losses,” Miller tweeted, adding that if it were still up to him, “Refugee cap should be reduced to ZERO.” The idea that Miller and Biden were in agreement about anything was anathema to most of the president’s supporters, many of whom flew into a rage. “This cruel policy is no more acceptable now than it was during the Trump administration,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Within a few hours, officials in the White House knew they had a problem on their hands. In a statement at 4:36 p.m., Psaki asserted that the president’s decision on refugees “has been the subject of some confusion.” While Psaki has insisted that Biden would most likely increase the number of allowed refugees again by May 15, a senior White House official cast doubt on the timeline. “I don’t think we’re going to hit 15,000 imminently or anything like that,” the official said. “I don’t think anyone can know exactly what the pace is going to be.” By Friday evening, the White House was in full damage-control mode. Jon Finer, the deputy national security adviser, held an emergency conference call with refugee advocates at 7:30 p.m., emphasizing that the administration would work to welcome in the refugees with haste. “I just hope the energy the Biden administration had during their first three weeks in office demonstrating leadership in the global refugee crisis gets back on track,” Hetfield said. “They lost so much momentum.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Remember the debt limit? Top Republican revives demand for spending cuts

    Sen. Rick Scott's efforts come as President Biden presses for a new infrastructure and jobs bill.

  • Column: When idiots in Congress decide to corner the Anglo-Saxon market

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy insists the GOP is not the party of 'nativist dog whistles.' This might strike some observers of the last four years as a bit of a surprise.