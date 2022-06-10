1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shareholders are up 11% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

This week we saw the 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) share price climb by 11%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 77% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

While the stock has risen 11% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because 1stdibs.Com made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year 1stdibs.Com saw its revenue grow by 16%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 77%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling 1stdibs.Com stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

1stdibs.Com shareholders are down 77% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 14%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 17% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with 1stdibs.Com , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

