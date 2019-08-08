Your $2,000 beater car can have a head-up display like a $75,000 luxury car for only $40

Click here to read the full article.

Head-up displays in cars like BMWs, Mercedes, and other premium brands are so cool. They’re also so expensive — not just the cars themselves, but the extra options you need to buy to get a HUD. The TIMPROVE T600 Universal Car HUD Head Up Display, meanwhile, is only $40 on Amazon and it installs in mere minutes in any car you already have. Also of note, this model isn’t like those aftermarket reflector HUDs you can barely see. It’s a full-on display that’s crystal clear!

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

More from BGR

🚙【WORKS FOR ALL VEHICLES】– Unlike other Car HUDs, you do not need to worry about the compatibly, T600 could work for ALL vehicles, no matter which brand or which model all over the world cause T600 is based on the GPS module inside.

🚙【TFT LCD DISPLAY】– T600 HUD is equipped with a high definition 2.2” TFT LCD screen, which displays the information more clearly than the windshield HUD, companied with a multi colors switching function, it may make you feel more comfortable to monitor the speed and bring more fun to your driving experience. With a 30° angle supporting design, it’s a good view to read the information directly without moving your eyes from the road, no need to paste any reflecting sticker on your windshield.

🚙【RICH CONTENTS】– Almost everything you may need to read during driving will be shown by this HUD, including vehicle speed, driving direction, voltage, driving distance measurement, driving time, low voltage alarm, over speed alarm, satellite time and number, altitude, freely switch between kilometers and miles. A great partner for your driving.

🚙【MULTIFUNCTIONS】– T600 HUD has been upgraded with new functions which make it different and more competitive than the traditional HUD in the market. Because T600 is based on the GPS module and satellite, so it can be used to speedup test, brake performance test and other car data information reading. A mutifunctional tool to help you know about your car.

🚙【One-Year Warranty】 – Support email: timprove.amazon@gmail.com

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com