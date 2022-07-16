2,000 doses of highly lethal fentanyl recovered in Athens bust, 2 suspects arrested

Thousands of doses of fentanyl are off the streets of Athens and it’s alleged traffickers are in custody.

Athens-Clarke County police say that earlier this week, they conducted a search warrant at a house on Carriage Court where they found almost seven ounces of fentanyl. Police say the 196 grams they found would be enough for 2,000 doses of the highly lethal drug.

Officers say they also found methamphetamine and cocaine in the home.

After the search, investigators arrested two suspects.

Cartavious Sanders, 30, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute.

Terinesha Wise, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II substance with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

Both are being held in the Clarke County Jail.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, nearly 1,000 Georgians died from fentanyl overdoses between 2018 and 2020.

