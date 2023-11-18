2,000 families cut off from power supply in Odesa Oblast after Russian attack overnight

The Russian occupying forces have hit a power infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast, leaving 2,000 customers cut off from the power supply.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service of DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Quote: "An energy infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa district. One civilian employee was injured and hospitalised. The administrative premises were damaged. A fire broke out and was promptly put out," said Kiper.

Details: DTEK reported that 2,000 families in the oblast lost power, and unfavourable weather conditions further deteriorated the situation. DTEK power engineers have been engaged in resuming the power supply.

Besides, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, said the Russian attack and the subsequent damage to the regional power grid facility in Odesa Oblast would not affect the stability of the power system.

