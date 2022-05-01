A 2,000-foot glass-bottomed bridge said to be the longest in the world just opened in Vietnam — take a look at the pedestrian walkway, suspended high above a valley

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Vietnam just opened a 2,000-foot-long glass-bottomed bridge, said to be the longest in the world.

Named Bach Long, the pedestrian bridge reportedly has three layers of 40mm, or roughly 1.5 inch, tempered glass.

Beneath is a sharp plummet of nearly 500 feet to the valley below. Take a look at the bridge sure to be a daredevil's next fascination.

If you're afraid of heights, the Bach Long bridge probably won't be your thing.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

For thrill-seekers, though, the destination is a welcome addition to a bucket list.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The glass pedestrian bridge opened at the end of April.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

It's located in the Moc Chau district of Vietnam's northwestern Son La province.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Bach Long translates to "white dragon."

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The bridge measures 632 meters, or roughly 2,073 feet, in length.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The company behind it says it's the longest glass-bottomed bridge in the world.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Guinness World Records officials will visit the bridge this month to determine if that's true or not.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The bridge stands 150 meters, or roughly 492 feet, above a lush valley between two mountains.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The daredevils who cross the bridge do so on three layers of 40mm, or roughly 1.5 inch, tempered glass.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the thin nature of the glass, Bach Long can support roughly 500 people at a time, according to Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of Moc Chau.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The company behind Bach Long said it put the bridge to the test by having heavy cars and trucks drive over it.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

As an additional safety measure, traffic on the bridge will only flow in one direction.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

When the bridge opened Friday, its first visitors had mixed reactions.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Some were thrilled.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Many posed for photos to capture the surreal experience.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

"I think it's all great," one visitor told Al Jazeera. "Stepping on the bridge and looking down was scary at first, but if we continued confidently, it was very amazing."

The visitor who shared these remarks is not pictured here. Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Others felt differently about the bridge.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

This child had perhaps the most relatable reaction.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Unveiling the bridge is one way Vietnam is trying to bring back tourism after the industry came to a standstill for much of the past two years due to COVID-19.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The country closed its borders to travelers in March 2020 and stopped issuances of tourist visas.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

Around the start of the pandemic, Vietnam's tourism department estimated COVID-19 could cost the country $4 billion in lost tourism in just three months.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

The country reopened its borders to international tourists this March, dropping its COVID-19 restrictions for foreign visitors.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

That means adventure-seekers from around the world can now behold the beauty — or terror — that is the Bach Long.

Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images

