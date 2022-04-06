2,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Snowline Joint Unified School District

Photos of a box truck used in the theft of 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the Snowline Joint Unified School District.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the grand theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel worth an estimated value of over $12,000 from the Snowline Joint Unified School District.

The Victor Valley Station released a flier of a suspect’s white box truck involved in the theft between 10:55 p.m. on Friday and 12:56 a.m. Saturday.

District officials reported that an unknown suspect(s) cut the lock on the gate of the SJUSD Transportation yard at 9558 Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan.

The transportation yard is south of Phelan Road and near The Heritage School.

Once inside, 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were removed from the underground storage tanks. The theft was discovered at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

The school district did not share an estimated value of the stolen fuel, but the average price of diesel gasoline on Wednesday in San Bernardino County was nearly $6.30 per gallon, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The investigation is ongoing, district officials said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked by the district to contact Officer Tim Mustaikis at the SJUSD Police Department at 760-868-5817 ext. 10912. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use Text-A-Tip at 760-239-9113.

