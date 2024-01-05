2,000 lorries queuing at Polish-Ukrainian border

A total of 2,000 lorries are queuing up at the Polish-Ukrainian border due to the blocking of checkpoints.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (SBGS)

Details: Demchenko said the blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints was ongoing as of 5 January.

"Polish border guards reported that as many as 1,400 lorries were queuing at these three crossing points towards Ukraine as of this morning (5 January 2024). In addition, the blocking of lorry traffic at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint resumed on the morning of 4 January, with a queue of 600 lorries this morning," the official said.

The SBGS spokesperson also noted that freight traffic in this area had remained heavy over the past 24 hours, noting a possible decrease in the number of lorries crossing the border in the future.

Traffic is not closed on other parts of the border, with the exception of the Uzhhorod checkpoint in Slovakia. As of this morning, there were 100 lorries queuing to enter Ukraine at this checkpoint.

Background:

Polish farmers from the Oszukana Wieś (Deceived Village) organisation announced that they were going to resume the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border from 4 January.

The Polish government plans to accept all the farmers' demands, which were put forward as a condition for not renewing the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine starting from 4 January.

