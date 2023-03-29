$2,000 reward offered for person suspected of attempting to break in a vehicle

6
WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Atlanta Police General Crimes Unit wants to identify a suspect wanted for attempting to break into a vehicle.

According to police, the attempt happened around midnight on Thursday, March 9 at 1016 Howell Mill Road.

If you know any information about his identity, possible gang connections, or previous criminal activity, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

You do not have to provide your name or any identifying information and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

You can also contact the Atlanta Police General Crimes Unit at 404-546-5880.

