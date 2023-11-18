2,000 Ukrainian-made drones deployed to hottest fronts
Ukraine’s defence forces have recently received more than 2,000 Ukrainian-made drones.
Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram
Quote: "The state has given defence forces’ procurement agencies more than 2,000 Ukrainian-made drones.
The General Staff will distribute the drones to soldiers fighting on the hottest fronts.
This consignment contains only Ukrainian-made drones, including multi-rotor and fixed-wing reconnaissance drones, and kamikaze and multi-use attack drones. The drones will help strike Russian positions and equipment. All these UAVs were procured as part of the state procurement initiative."
Details: Fedorov also said that last week alone, Ukrainian drones struck 39 Russian tanks, 57 cannons, 34 armoured vehicles, and 307 strongholds.
