This 2,040 HP Electric Hypercar Is Aiming to Set a Nürburgring Lap Record

Automobili Estrema wants you to help its electric hypercar go down in history.

The nascent Italian marque, which was founded in 2020, has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the Fulminea’s record attempt at the legendary Nürburgring later this year.

More from Robb Report

The high-powered EV is certainly primed for such a feat. With a name that is Italian for “lightning fast,” the battery-powered four-wheeler is equipped with four electric motors that promise a staggering total output of 2,040 hp. Touting rocket-like acceleration, the Fulminea is expected to reach 200 mph in less than 10 seconds. That should get it into the record books.

The Fulminea’s four electric motors promise a staggering total output of 2,040 hp.

In addition, the aerodynamic body is crafted from lightweight carbon fiber and features a rear wing, a shark fin and numerous intakes for airflow and heat management. All-wheel drive with torque vectoring will ensure the 3,300-pound Fulminea stays firmly planted while racing on the ‘Ring.

To top it off, the Fulminea will be the first automobile to use an innovative 100 kWh hybrid battery pack produced by ABEE (Avesta Battery Energy Engineering) that will enable a range of 325 miles.

Estrema is hoping to secure a new lap record for an electric sports car at the famous German racetrack in September 2023. To help cover the costs involved with such an attempt, the automaker is asking for pledges of between $53 (€49) and $1,073 (€999). In return, you’ll receive exclusive access to a nine-part documentary showing the entire history of the car up until the race at Nordschleife. The pledgers who part with $1,000 will also have the opportunity to spend one day with Estrema’s team at a local circuit in North Italy. So far, 40 people have pledged £10,068 toward Estrema’s goal of £87,052.

Story continues

Record attempts aside, the Fulminea will be available for a few, deep-pocketed collectors. The first production model will be introduced in June 2023, with deliveries expected to begin in the later part of the year. Estrema says it plans to make 60 cars over three years that will each be priced at $2.38 million.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.