$2.05 Billion Single-cell Analysis Market - Global Forecast to 2026: Expensive Products are Restraining Market Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Analysis Market by Product, Cell Type, Technique, End User, and by Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single-cell Analysis Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~17.1%. The market is predicted to reach $2005 million in 2026 from $763.4 million in 2020.

The information collected from this analysis is significant for cancer research for the discovery of tumor cells and genetic diagnosis. The factors such as advanced technology in products of single-cell analysis, increasing preference for customized medicine and rapidly increasing various chronic diseases such as cancer, which fuel the demand for the single-cell analysis market. However, the expensive products in the single-cell analysis are restraining market growth.

Single-cell analysis is the examination & study of proteins, study of small molecules, and other cells at the single-cell level. This analysis allows the study of variations of cell-to-cell in the group of cells. The objective of the single-cell analysis is to gain insight into the mechanisms of cellular functionality, which requires an understanding of each of the cellular components, including protein content, DNA, and RNA, as well as the cellular metabolites.

In the product based segmentation consumables segment is expected to have the largest share in the market. The reasons for the demand for consumables products are regularly purchasing the consumables compared to the instruments and the significant usage of consumables in the research and genetic exploration and segregation of RNA and DNA.

Based on cell type segmentation, the human cell segment is having the largest share in the market. The human cell is greatly used in the research laboratories due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases in the elderly population and the high investments in stem cell research.

On the bases of technique, the next-generation sequencing segment is expected to have the largest share in the market due to the increasing chronic diseases and next-generation sequencing allowing researchers to perform various applications.

Further, based on end-user segmentation, the academic and research laboratories segment is expected to have the largest share in the market. The increasing number of colleges and universities of medical and high investments in life science research are the factors accelerating the demand for single-cell analysis.

Moreover, based on the geography Asia Pacific region is playing a vital role in the market share compared to other regions due to rising number of patients in countries such as China and India, growing investments in the research and development in this field and outsourcing of drug discovery services to the Asia Pacific region. In addition, North America is the second-largest contributor to the market due to the high expenditure in the research and development and increased scope for stem cell research in this region.

The single-cell analysis market is expanding globally due to the increasingly advanced technology in the single-cell analysis products. The major factors accelerating the single-cell analysis market include rapidly increasing chronic diseases and cancer cases all over the world, increasing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, and life science research. Although, due to high competition, the persistence of new entrants and small players is difficult in the market, and this is a challenge for market growth. The emerging markets in Asia are the future opportunities for the market.

The key market competitors in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporatio, Merck Millipore, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, General Electric Company, BARCO, Promega Corporation, Shanghai Goodview Electronics, Fluidigm Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd, Sartorius AG, LUMINEX CORPORATION, Takara Bio Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Fluxion Biosciences and Menarini Silicon Biosystems.

Moreover, the single-cell analysis has the largest scope in cancer research for the detection of the various tumor cells, preimplantation, and genetic diagnosis as the drastic increase in the cancer cases globally. The government is also supporting financially for cell-based research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. PEST Analysis
3.4. Porter Five Forces
3.5. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Technique: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Consumables
5.2.1. Beads
5.2.2. Microplates
5.2.3. Reagents
5.2.4. Assay Kits
5.2.5. Other Consumables
5.3. Instruments
5.3.1. Flow Cytometers
5.3.2. NGS Systems
5.3.3. PCR Instruments
5.3.4. Spectrophotometers
5.3.5. Microscopes
5.3.6. Cell Counters
5.3.7. HCS Systems
5.3.8. Microarrays
5.3.9. Other Instruments

6. Cell Type: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. Human Cells
6.3. Animal Cells
6.4. Microbial Cells

7. Technique: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Flow Cytometry
7.3. Next-generation Sequencing
7.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction
7.5. Microscopy
7.6. Mass Spectrometry
7.7. Other Techniques

8. End User: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. Academic & Research Laboratories
8.3. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
8.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
8.5. Cell Banks & IVF Centers

9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
9.1. Overview
9.2. North America
9.3. Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
10.2. Market Developments
10.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
10.4. Product Launches and execution

11. Vendor Profiles
11.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.2. Danaher Corporation
11.3. Merck Millipore.
11.4. Qiagen N.V.
11.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
11.6. General Electric Company
11.7. BARCO
11.8. Promega Corporation
11.9. Shanghai Goodview Electronics

12. Companies to Watch
12.1. Fluidigm Corporation
12.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc
12.3. Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
12.4. Tecan Group Ltd
12.5. Sartorius AG
12.6. LUMINEX CORPORATION
12.7. Takara Bio Inc.
12.8. Fluxion Biosciences
12.9. Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company

  • Danaher Corporatio

  • Merck Millipore

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • General Electric Company

  • BARCO

  • Promega Corporation

  • Shanghai Goodview Electronics

  • Fluidigm Corporation

  • Agilent Technologies Inc

  • Nanostring Technologies Inc.

  • Tecan Group Ltd

  • Sartorius AG

  • LUMINEX CORPORATION

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Fluxion Biosciences and Menarini Silicon Biosystems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5m3be

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


