2.1.24 Collegiate Financial Aid Support Call Center 409PM News Hit
News mention from the Collegiate Financial Aid Support with Denver Scholarship Foundation call center on 2/1/24 4P-7:00P.
Haas ditched its long-time team principal but is pushing full-steam ahead with preparation for the 2024 F1 season, which starts in just a few weeks.
Lego is introducing new F1 race car kits, including Aryton Senna's McLaren MP4/4. It and other new sets become available in March.
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for winter — and 46,000+ shoppers are smitten.
Ford reported a strong start to the year in the US, with sales jumping in January and even topping those of Toyota, last year’s sales king. However, EV sales suffered a setback.
Tesla is once again having to recall almost every EV it has ever sold in the US, this time due to a safety concern over warning lights. The automaker will able to fix the issue via an over-the-air update.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Friday marks the end of a jam-packed, topsy-turvy week on Wall Street.
The company has started charging users $2 more for deliveries in NYC as a response to the city's new minimum wage law, a spokesperson has confirmed to Business Insider.
Harbaugh's success with the Chargers will lie largely with his ability to develop Justin Herbert. His track record says he's the right man for the job.
Ferrari shares are charging higher today after the Italian luxury automaker reported Q4 sales results that topped expectations and sees momentum continuing in 2024.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
After four consecutive quarters of revenue decline, Apple reported its first period of revenue growth today.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has added his voice to those criticizing Apple's compliance with the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which forces Apple to open up its App Store and allow developers to use their own payment systems, among other things. During Meta's Q4 earnings call this afternoon, Zuckerberg responded to an investor question asking for Meta's thoughts on the DMA by saying Apple's new rules were "so onerous" that he would be surprised if any developer adopted them.
Reality Labs, Meta’s division for AR, VR and the metaverse, just had its best quarter yet despite continuing its multibillion-dollar losing streak.
Here's what you can do to manage medical bills and the stress they can cause.
If you’ve considered splurging on a premium monitor, Samsung has some deals worth investigating. The company’s offerings, including the 55-inch Odyssey Ark), 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED are among the models discounted in a wide-ranging monitor sale on Amazon and Samsung’s website.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
Elgato just announced a pair of capture cards that support the latest technology specification. The 4K X and 4K Pro offer true HDR10 support, USB 3.2 connectivity, VRR and can capture 4K gameplay at 144fps.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.