With 2.1% Earnings Growth, Did Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (HKG:922) Outperform The Industry?

Understanding how Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (HKG:922) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Anxian Yuan China Holdings is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its consumer services industry peers.

Check out our latest analysis for Anxian Yuan China Holdings

How Did 922's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

922's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of HK$17m has increased by 2.1% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -6.7%, indicating the rate at which 922 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see if it is only a result of an industry uplift, or if Anxian Yuan China Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

SEHK:922 Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Anxian Yuan China Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 2.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.0% is below the HK Consumer Services industry of 8.0%, indicating Anxian Yuan China Holdings's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Anxian Yuan China Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 1.1% to 3.8%.

What does this mean?

Though Anxian Yuan China Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Anxian Yuan China Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 922’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 922’s outlook. Financial Health: Are 922’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.