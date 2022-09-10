2,100 Marijuana Plants Seized, Seven People Arrested in Two Drug Busts Near Adna on Thursday

Sep. 10—The Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol Marijuana Enforcement Team arrested seven people and seized approximately 2,100 marijuana plants between two properties after it executed search warrants in the Adna area Thursday morning.

At 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, the two law enforcement agencies executed search warrants on a property in the 1900 block of state Route 6 west of Adna and a property in the 100 block of Traci Terrace in Claquato, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement seized approximately 1,700 plants at the state Route 6 property and approximately 400 plants at the Traci Terrace property, according to the sheriff's office.

Five people were arrested at the state Route 6 property: Siqiao He, 26; Shie Jie Huang, 26; Shiyi Huang, 29; Yong Sheng Huang, 60; and Yue Gu Xu, 56.

They were each booked into the Lewis County Jail around 1 p.m. on Thursday for manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture or deliver and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes charges.

Two people were arrested at the Traci Terrace property: Yuanping Liang and Jianru Wu, both 73 years old.

They were each booked into the Lewis County Jail around 11 a.m. on Thursday for manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture or deliver and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes charges.

The two groups of codefendants are accused of manufacturing marijuana between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8, according to court documents.

All seven defendants were scheduled to have preliminary appearance hearings in Lewis County Superior Court at 4 p.m. on Friday.

This story will be updated at chronline.com following that hearing.