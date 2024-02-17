2/16/24 Snowfall Totals

For the first time in about a month for many in Central Illinois, several inches of snow fell. Considering the lack of larger snowfall events within the last couple of years, a few spots likely saw their largest snowfall in quite some time as well.



3+” was a common sight across the entire area, but there were some spots that stole the show with 6″ and more. Check out the complete snowfall report below.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Champaign County:

Champaign – 5.5″

Rantoul – 4.75″

St. Joseph- 4.75″

Ogden – 4.5″

Urbana – 4.4″

Broadlands – 4.3″

Savoy – 4.0″

Thomasboro – 4.0″

Mahomet -3.7″

Sidney – 3.6″

Homer – 3.1″

Christian County:

Edinburg- 4.3″

Taylorville – 4.0″

Morrisonville – 3.0″

Clark County:

Coles County:

Charleston – 3.0″

Mattoon – 2.8″

Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:

Clinton – 2.0″

Douglas County:

Newman – 5.0″

Tuscola- 5.0″

Edgar County:

Paris – 4.1″

Effingham County:

Effingham – 5.0″

Altamont – 4.0″

Teutopolis – 3.75″

Fayette County:

St. Peter – 6.0″

St. Elmo – 4.0″

Farina – 3.5″

Ford County:

Paxton – 3.7″

Iroquois County:

Milford – 3.1″

Ashkum – 1.8″

Watseka- 1.7″

Jasper County:

Newton – 6.0″

Yale – 3.0″

Livingston County:

Flanagan – 2.0″

Logan County:

Mt. Pulaski – 3.3″

Lincoln – 3.1″

Latham – 3.0″

Lake Fork – 2.9″

Macoupin County:

Macon County:

Decatur – 6.0″

Mt. Zion – 5.7″

Forsyth – 4.7″

Macon – 4.5″

Illiopolis – 3.5″

Oreana – 3.0″

McLean County:

Bloomington – 3.8″

Shirley- 2.8″

Towanda – 2.8″





Menard County:

Petersburg – 2.8″

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:

South Jacksonville – 7.5″

Moultrie County:

Piatt County:

Cisco – 5.0″

Bement – 3.0″

Sangamon County:

Chatham – 6.5″

Springfield – 6.5″

Leland Grove – 6.0″

Dawson – 6.0″

Sherman – 5.5″

Mechanicsburg – 5.0″

Andrew – 4.5″

Grandview – 4.0″

Southern View – 4.0″

Loami – 2.5″

Shelby County:

Vermilion County:

Danville – 5.7″

Tilton – 5.0″

Westville – 5.0″

Hoopeston – 4.9″

Collison – 4.0″





INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 2.0″

Fountain County:

Covington – 3.5″

Parke County:

Rockville – 3.2″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 3.3″

Warren County:

