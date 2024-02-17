2/16/24 Snowfall Totals
For the first time in about a month for many in Central Illinois, several inches of snow fell. Considering the lack of larger snowfall events within the last couple of years, a few spots likely saw their largest snowfall in quite some time as well.
3+” was a common sight across the entire area, but there were some spots that stole the show with 6″ and more. Check out the complete snowfall report below.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Champaign County:
Champaign – 5.5″
Rantoul – 4.75″
St. Joseph- 4.75″
Ogden – 4.5″
Urbana – 4.4″
Broadlands – 4.3″
Savoy – 4.0″
Thomasboro – 4.0″
Mahomet -3.7″
Sidney – 3.6″
Homer – 3.1″
Christian County:
Edinburg- 4.3″
Taylorville – 4.0″
Morrisonville – 3.0″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Charleston – 3.0″
Mattoon – 2.8″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Clinton – 2.0″
Douglas County:
Newman – 5.0″
Tuscola- 5.0″
Edgar County:
Paris – 4.1″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 5.0″
Altamont – 4.0″
Teutopolis – 3.75″
Fayette County:
St. Peter – 6.0″
St. Elmo – 4.0″
Farina – 3.5″
Ford County:
Paxton – 3.7″
Iroquois County:
Milford – 3.1″
Ashkum – 1.8″
Watseka- 1.7″
Jasper County:
Newton – 6.0″
Yale – 3.0″
Livingston County:
Flanagan – 2.0″
Logan County:
Mt. Pulaski – 3.3″
Lincoln – 3.1″
Latham – 3.0″
Lake Fork – 2.9″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Decatur – 6.0″
Mt. Zion – 5.7″
Forsyth – 4.7″
Macon – 4.5″
Illiopolis – 3.5″
Oreana – 3.0″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 3.8″
Shirley- 2.8″
Towanda – 2.8″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 2.8″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
South Jacksonville – 7.5″
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Cisco – 5.0″
Bement – 3.0″
Sangamon County:
Chatham – 6.5″
Springfield – 6.5″
Leland Grove – 6.0″
Dawson – 6.0″
Sherman – 5.5″
Mechanicsburg – 5.0″
Andrew – 4.5″
Grandview – 4.0″
Southern View – 4.0″
Loami – 2.5″
Shelby County:
Vermilion County:
Danville – 5.7″
Tilton – 5.0″
Westville – 5.0″
Hoopeston – 4.9″
Collison – 4.0″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 2.0″
Fountain County:
Covington – 3.5″
Parke County:
Rockville – 3.2″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 3.3″
Warren County:
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.