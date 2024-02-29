About 2,200 lorries queuing at border with Poland

About 2,200 lorries are waiting in queues at six checkpoints on the border with Poland.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As of the morning, about 2,200 lorries are waiting at these six checkpoints. The largest queues are at the Krakovets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints," Demchenko said.

Details: He also noted that the number of lorries being allowed to cross the border has significantly decreased, especially at the Shehyni checkpoint, where about 35 crossed the border in the past 24 hours, including 24 heading toward Ukraine.

In addition, 10 HGVs crossed into Poland, amounting to less than one lorry per hour.

Furthermore, there are low crossing figures at the Yahodyn checkpoint, where about 70 lorries entered Ukraine during the day. Polish farmers at this checkpoint do not allow Ukrainian lorries to enter Poland at all.

Background:

On 28 February, RMF24 with reference to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that Ukraine and Poland were discussing temporarily ceasing trade by closing the border.

Later, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, commented on claims that talks were ongoing with the Ukrainian government regarding the closure of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

