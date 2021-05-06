$2.3 million on travel in 8 months: Trump Navy secretary flew around the world, despite COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Vanden Brook, Janet Loehrke and Ramon Padilla, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Former Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite traversed the globe in his brief tenure under the Trump administration, spending about $2.4 million in air travel, according to figures and documents obtained by USA TODAY.

Braithwaite spent $232,000 the week before President Joe Biden's inauguration to fly to Wake Island, a tiny Pacific atoll, where, according to Navy spokesman Capt. Jereal Dorsey, no sailors or Marines are stationed. The executive director of the government watchdog Project On Government Oversight called the trip "an expensive abuse of power."

Braithwaite was Navy secretary, the service's most senior civilian, from May 29 until Biden took office on Jan. 21. During that time, Braithwaite embarked on 22 trips to foreign and domestic destinations – more than any other senior Pentagon civilian – even as the COVID-19 pandemic trimmed the wings of other senior officials, according to two Defense Department officials.

Kenneth Braithwaite, served as 77th secretary of the Navy from May 29, 2020 to January 20, 2021.
Kenneth Braithwaite, served as 77th secretary of the Navy from May 29, 2020 to January 20, 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the two Defense officials who were not authorized to comment publicly, cut back foreign travel for most senior officials. Some countries limited travel for visiting delegations, making trips less useful, one official said. Domestic travel was also limited, the other official said, to prevent exposure and spread of the virus among troops and officials.

Braithwaite's international travels included Norway, Italy, Greece, Japan and India. His domestic trips included more than $24,000 to attend the Army-Navy football game with his family and more than one visit to Hawaii.

Braithwaite trips from June 2020 to January 2121

Over the same period, then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his successor, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, took 15 trips. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy took 17 trips, and Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett recorded 19 trips. McCarthy and Barrett had led their services since 2019. McCarthy's trips cost roughly $900,000 and his family did not accompany him on any trips, said spokeswoman Army Lt. Col. Audricia Harris. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took four trips during Braithwaite's tenure.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Braithwaite for Navy secretary after acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly was forced to resign for his handling of the outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. Modly came under criticism from Congress for his $243,000 flight to Guam where he stayed briefly to blast the captain of the stricken ship in an address to the crew.

In a statement, Braithwaite said his trips were necessary to bolster the Navy, citing recent crises it had endured, including, presumably the troubles surrounding the Roosevelt.

"I am extremely proud of the record of accomplishments of Our Sailors and Marines during my tenure as Secretary, especially following such a tumultuous chapter in the Navy’s recent history of crisis following crisis as compared to our other services," Braithwaite wrote in an email. "I submit it's impossible to lead men and women deployed around the world from behind a desk in Washington."

Wake Island: 'Where America's Day Really Begins'

Among Braithwaite's travels, his trip to Hawaii and Wake Island in the South Pacific stands out. The Air Force, not the Navy, has administrative control of the Wake Atoll, a string of islands generally not accessible to civilians. Navy F-18 pilots use the strip and ranges nearby for training. It serves chiefly as a refueling stop and emergency landing strip in the middle of the ocean, thousands of miles from Hawaii. Wake, according to a senior Defense Department official, is not a strategic base like Guam, where the Navy and Air Force have extensive facilities.

Two F-22 Raptors fly over Wake Island as part of a rapid deployment June 21, 2013.
Two F-22 Raptors fly over Wake Island as part of a rapid deployment June 21, 2013.

While on Wake Island, Braithwaite recorded his farewell message to the Navy and Marine Corps. He appeared in a flight jacket with a gravelly beach, scrubby brush and water in the background. Braithwaite recounted the bravery of sailors and Marines who defended the island. Wake has historical significance, coming under attack by the Japanese in December 1941 just before Pearl Harbor sparked America's entry into World War II.

"The focus of the end of an administration should be the peaceful transfer of power and how to best help the next administration to lead the Navy," said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight. "Given that Wake Island has no strategic significance, it looks like this trip was an expensive abuse of his power."

Braithwaite traveled in January and sought and received a waiver from a 2018 Pentagon policy for ethical use of military aircraft that cracked down on the use of multiple crews and planes in order to "be peerless stewards of taxpayers' dollars," according to a memo outlining the policy.

Waivers have been rarely issued since the policy went into effect. They have been granted for commanders traveling to war zones. Modly had filed a request for a waiver after his trip to Guam and it was approved retroactively. The Navy's top officer, Adm. Mike Gilday, has not sought a waiver from the policy in his 20 months as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to his spokesman, Cmdr. Nate Christensen.

$8K an hour

Braithwaite flew aboard a C-37B, a Gulfstream 550 business jet modified for military use. It has a crew of four and costs $8,007 per hour to operate. He took several short trips, including three to Norfolk, Virginia, home to a sprawling Navy presence. In all, Braithwaite's trips cost about $2.4 million, according to Dorsey.

In comparison, the Air Force estimates that Barrett's trips, aboard a C-37 and C-40, based on a Boeing 737, cost $1.6 million, according to Lt. Col. Justin Brockhoff, an Air Force spokesman.

Braithwaite's trip to Wake Island took place from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, taking off from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington and arriving in Hawaii. From there, he boarded a separate plane with a new crew for the flight to Wake Island. Braithwaite's waiver request notes that the use of two planes and two crews for his trip would ensure he would return for a full day of work on Jan. 15 where he was needed to help with the transition to the Biden administration. He cites a minimal increase in cost because the extra crew and plane were based in Hawaii and did not have a previously scheduled mission.

His wide travels, Braithwaite said, were necessary to put the Navy back on course.

"I believe that as a result of meeting and working with those brave Americans serving in Wake, in Japan, in Bahrain and all the far corners of the world, I left the Navy and the Marine Corps better positioned to respond to our nation's defense today and tomorrow," Braithwaite wrote.

Braithwaite was previously ambassador to Norway. A Naval Academy graduate, he served as a pilot in the Pacific tracking submarines and later moved to public affairs. He left active duty in 1993 and joined the Navy Reserve from which he retired as vice chief of information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite spent $2.3 million on travel

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage.

  • Losing a megaphone: Donald Trump's Facebook ban could limit fundraising, his work to impact elections

    Facebook's decision to maintain its ban on Donald Trump deprives the ex-president of a long-range megaphone and an effective fundraising machine.

  • Drew Robinson makes Giants Triple-A roster 1 year after losing eye in suicide attempt

    Robinson has spent the last year learning to live with one eye and raising awareness for mental health. Now he's back in baseball.

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Husband of Colorado woman, missing for nearly a year, arrested on murder charge

    Barry Morphew, husband of Suzanne Morphew, who went missing on Mother's Day last year, was arrested Wednesday.

  • 'Depressed' MH370 pilot made ‘series of deliberate turns and speed changes’ to avoid radar detection

    The pilot of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 made a series of deliberate turns and speed changes to avoid radar detection before plunging into the Indian Ocean, new research suggests. Aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey, who has spent years investigating the flight's 2014 disappearance, said his research suggested that pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah took a "carefully planned" flight path to avoid "giving a clear idea where he was heading". The Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, dropped off radar screens after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, bound for Beijing. The plane took an unexplained U-turn from its planned flight path and headed back across the Malay Peninsula and the Malacca Strait before vanishing. Mr Godfrey said the plane's final movements could be mapped out using data from Weak Signal Propagation (WSPR), a global network of radio signals that can trace the movement of planes as they cross signals and set off invisible "electronic trip-wires".

  • Frank McRae Dies: Actor In ‘License To Kill’ And ‘Last Action Hero’ Was 80

    Frank McRae, an NFL player-turned-actor who appeared in the James Bond film Licence to Kill and in the Last Action Hero, died April 29 of a heart attack in Santa Monica. He was 80, The news was confirmed by his daughter-in-law, Suzanne McRae. Born in Memphis, he attended Tennessee State University as a double major […]

  • Rome jury convicts 2 US friends in slaying of police officer

    A jury in Italy convicted two American friends in the 2019 slaying in Rome of a police officer in a tragic unraveling of a small-time drug deal gone bad, sentencing them to the maximum life in prison. More than 12 hours after deliberations began, the jury of two judges and six civilians delivered verdicts and sentences Wednesday night that set off a collective gasp in the courtroom: Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, former schoolmates from the San Francisco area, were each found guilty of murder and four other counts and received Italy's stiffest punishment, life imprisonment. Prosecutors alleged Elder stabbed Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega 11 times with a knife that he brought with him on his trip to Europe and that Natale-Hjorth helped him hide the knife in their hotel room.

  • 'There Was a Big Battle in Here': Lawyers Tour Capitol as a Crime Scene

    WASHINGTON — “This is the speaker’s lobby,” said Thomas Loyd, the Capitol Police inspector, his voice rising so those in the back could hear. “This is where the shooting took place.” The two dozen defense lawyers in front of him — who represented some of the 400 people charged in connection with the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 — stopped chatting, looked around the carpeted corridor outside the House chamber and started taking notes. It was the latest bizarre scene in a Congress still reeling from the most violent attack on the Capitol in centuries: a court-ordered crime scene tour. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Federal prosecutors announced last week that they would open the building to five tours for defense counsel over the next month. In criminal cases, crime scene walk-throughs are typically associated with a shallow grave or a creek in the woods where a body is found. But they are unfolding in the ornate quarters of Congress, more recognizable as the backdrop for State of the Union addresses and legislative debates than for violent crimes. The tours, which began on Monday and end in June, are led by police officials and give the defense lawyers a look at the corners of the building made famous during the assault, mostly via amateur cellphone videos circulated on social media and television. There is the speaker’s lobby, where an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt as she tried to storm the House chamber. The chamber itself, were lawmakers put on gas masks and barricaded themselves inside as the mob beat on the door. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite, where rioters vandalized property and posed for photographs. A rounded hall known as the crypt, one floor beneath the Rotunda, that was the site of a long struggle between the mob and the police. “There was a big battle in here,” Loyd said, waving the lawyers toward a staircase to the crypt. “You can take pictures.” In many ways, life at the Capitol is moving on from the deadly attack on Jan. 6. An uneasy détente between Republicans and Democrats has emerged in some quarters as limited bipartisan talks have resumed. Bills with no chance of passing are once again being introduced. Petty squabbles over slights have reemerged. But the two-hour Capitol tour on Monday was another reminder of the lasting ramifications of an assault that injured 140 officers and killed five. Those charged with being involved hail from across the country — 43 states and the District of Columbia — evidence of how far former President Donald Trump’s false claims and lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election spread in the buildup to the assault. Organizers did not respond to an advance request from The New York Times to cover one of the tours. But a reporter witnessed one in progress on Monday in public areas of the Capitol and was able to see and hear much of it. Wearing a press badge, he did not identify himself and was not asked to do so. The tour guide had firsthand knowledge of the events on Jan. 6, when he was on duty; an internal memo later praised Loyd, the commander of the department’s Capitol Division, for fighting “shoulder to shoulder” with the rank and file. The inspector “did not retreat inside the building to attempt to ‘lead’ from his office,” according to a memo written by members of the division. “He did not stay back, away from the line, to avoid any physical conflict, but rather pulled officers off the line and took their place so they could receive medical attention.” As he led lawyers through the building on Monday, Loyd showed them the spot where a police officer was crushed in a door and where rioters climbed exterior walls to break in. He pointed out which windows were broken and which doors breached. He showed his tour group where Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney had fled, narrowly avoiding coming face to face with members of the mob. “You may have seen video of a guy using a shield to break in. That happened right down there,” Loyd said, pointing toward the Senate wing of the building. He referred to different parts of the battle as a “last stand” for different wings of the complex and said the parliamentarian’s office had sustained the worst damage. As a normal tour guide would, Loyd also pointed out the historic nature of the events that the group had seen unfold on television, including the aftermath of the riot, when National Guard troops were deployed to protect the Capitol. “We haven’t had soldiers sleeping in the Rotunda since the War of 1812,” he said. While much of the walk-through was routine, there were dramatic moments in Loyd’s retelling, including his account of the heroism of Officer Eugene Goodman, who was credited with saving the lives of members of Congress on Jan. 6. “Officer Goodman leads them up the stairs, he pauses, and he continues to lead them on,” the inspector said as the group stood near the Senate chamber. “This is where Officer Goodman makes sure everyone, including the vice president, is safe.” In laying out the rules for the tour in a letter last week, Emory Cole, an assistant U.S. attorney, told lawyers that they were not allowed to bring guests or take photographs, unless approved by the Capitol Police. “Questions about the events of Jan. 6 will not be permitted,” Cole wrote. Some lawyers on the tour asked to see the offices of certain senators. Others wanted to photograph the riot shields that still lean against the wall in a hallway. (That request was denied.) “Folks, please don’t take photos into the window,” Loyd said at one point. Some members of the group marveled at what they were witnessing, calling it an experience they had never imagined. When a lawyer asked Loyd about the breaches, he explained how rioters had broken multiple widows and entrances at several wings seemingly simultaneously. “Yes,” he said, “we got overwhelmed.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dak Prescott is helping to lead NFL revolution on mental health

    Pro football culture is starting to view mental health considerations less as a weakness to be concealed and more as a strength to be embraced.

  • ‘We’re really in the early days’ of understanding neurological issues with COVID-19

    The long-term effects of COVID-19 are still not clear, and recent research indicates that many patients could face neurological or psychiatric issues down the line.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • Expedia is giving away replicas of Joe Jonas's hand to nervous travelers ... Wait, what?

    Expedia knows people might need a little hand-holding as they plan their first trip after the pandemic kept them home for more than a year. So the travel booking company is using a very literal, extremely specific tool to drive that point home: a hand. Of a Jonas brother.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. As part of a marketing push, Expedia used a 3-D printer to make resin replicas of singer-actor Joe Jonas's right hand to give away. For travelers who want such a thing, quantities are in short supply - just 250 are available. The hands are meant "to symbolize the support and reassurance Expedia aims to bring to travelers," the company said in a news release. Each "limited-edition piece of art," as Expedia calls the "Helping Hands," have been painted with custom artwork, numbered and signed by Jonas. But why Jonas? "Joe Jonas is someone that has spent much of his life on the road ... Traveling has always been a personal passion of Joe's and not only is he eager to get back out there, but he understands travel is better when you have a companion to explore with," an Expedia spokesperson said in an email. "I, uh, have a 3-D-printed hand that you can literally take with you," the pop star says, sounding like he can hardly believe it himself, in a video posted on Twitter. "And I'd love to hear where you're traveling to." The short clip shows the process of making the hands, including shots of Jonas holding up his right hand and wiggling it with sensors attached, and the finished product - a table covered in a swath of hand replicas. Some fans on Twitter expressed enthusiasm and described their plans for the hand, if they were to get one. Others declared the promotion "weird." One man went further: "Ah yes, nothing cures my travel anxiety like my emotional support severed hand!" he wrote. Expedia's Twitter account had its own take: "This is certainly one of the weirder things I've done but it's for a good cause, okay!!!!" The Seattle-based company is donating $100,000 to the humanitarian organization Mercy Corps to help communities dealing with the impact of covid-19. As part of the announcement, Expedia released several of Jonas's own travel photos and a "curated travel destination list" including hotel picks and must-do experiences in cities like Austin, New York, Amsterdam, Paris and Tokyo. (The celebrity is apparently fond of bike riding, shopping, eating and "playing chicken-[poop] bingo.") Related ContentApple's AirTag trackers made it frighteningly easy to 'stalk' meIndian diaspora reckons with crisis abroadBlack residents of Elizabeth City, N.C., thought police violence happened in other places. Then it came to their town.

  • Mike Pence looks at the 2024 presidential race but sees Donald Trump everywhere

    Trump and allies criticize Pence for refusing to help overturn the 2020 election; yet some GOP members who don't like Trump see him as a supplicant.

  • Pandemic sees New York's ultra-orthodox Jews turn their back on community

    When Covid-19 hit New York’s close-knit ultra-orthodox Jewish community last year it barrelled through it like a tornado. Rabbis began dying, elders fell seriously sick, and within weeks half the insular population had already been infected. But the pandemic had a much more unpredictable impact too. With national lockdowns and school closures the traditional Haredi way of life was interrupted, giving many the space for questioning and self-discovery. That led some to do the unthinkable: consider leaving and starting a life outside the community. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” said 18-year-old Aryeh, who asked to use a pseudonym as he has not yet left. “But last spring I decided I was definitely going to do it.”

  • Josh Duggar granted bail, must remain apart from family in ‘worst of the worst’ child porn case

    Scandal-plagued former "19 Kids and Counting" star ordered to home-confinement by Arkansas judge during hearing in his felony child pornography case.

  • FBI raid exposes Giuliani and signals widening criminal search, experts say

    High-profile nature of search highlights inquiry’s seriousness and suggests officials may have new Ukraine-related leads to follow Rudy Giuliani at the White House last year. Former prosecutors say the warrant’s details suggest some potential charges against Giuliani. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The extraordinary FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment and office has sparked debate about what criminal charges Giuliani may face, and signals a widening criminal investigation into his Ukraine drive to help Trump in 2020 by sullying Joe Biden, former prosecutors say. The high-profile nature of the raid meant it required senior Department of Justice signoff, and underscored the investigation’s seriousness and progress. It also obtained several of Giuliani’s electronic devices and thus may have harvested a rich trove of new evidence and leads for investigators to follow. “A search warrant involving a lawyer is always a sensitive matter, and even more so when the lawyer was the president’s lawyer,” said Mary McCord, a former prosecutor who led the national security division at the DoJ at the end of the Obama administration until May 2017. She added: “This would have needed approval at a very high level within the Department of Justice, which would not have been given absent very solid grounds. And department lawyers would have thought through legal issues like the expected assertions of privilege.” Ex-prosecutors and lawyers note that Giuliani seemed to rely heavily on several controversial Ukrainian officials, including a politician linked to Russian disinformation in his drive to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had ties to a Ukraine energy firm, to boost Trump. They also point out Giuliani played a key part in ousting the US ambassador in Kiev, suggesting the probe could be looking at whether Giuliani broke multiple laws. Several outlets have reported that Giuliani is being investigated to determine if he broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring people who lobby the US government on behalf of foreign officials to disclose that to the justice department. The inquiry is reportedly focused on Giuliani’s role in Trump’s firing of ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019, a move that Giuliani and two close associates – indicted earlier on charges of campaign finance violations – pushed, and a central issue in Trump’s first impeachment. The criminal inquiry into Giuliani, an ex-New York mayor and former federal prosecutor, grows out of one that in 2019 charged Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born Giuliani associates who were heavily involved in his Ukraine projects, with illegal campaign donations from a foreign source. Parnas and Fruman are slated for trial in October. Among the 2019 charges against Parnas and Fruman were several alleged illegal donations, including a $325,000 check to a pro-Trump Super Pac. In 2020, a second indictment charged Parnas and another associate, David Correia, with running a sham company called Fraud Guarantee, which was aimed ostensibly at protecting investors against corporate fraud, but allegedly bilked its investors out of $2m, and paid $500,000 to Giuliani for legal and technical advice. Correia pleaded guilty late last year and has been sentenced to a year in jail. According to the 2020 indictment, a Long Island backer of Trump loaned the $500,000 to Fraud Guarantee for Giuliani’s services in 2018, the year that Giuliani began working as Trump’s personal lawyer. Reuters has reported that the search warrant authorizing the raid, which seized over 10 cellphones and computers, was seeking information about Giuliani’s communications with more than a dozen individuals, including ex-Ukrainian prosecutors and political figures, and trying to learn of contacts he had with US officials about Yovanovitch. Former prosecutors say the warrant’s details suggest some potential charges against Giuliani. Andrew Giuliani condemns the raid outside his father’s New York home last week. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock “It’s a very aggressive tactic to seek an attorney search warrant,” said Michael Zeldin, a former federal prosecutor. “The warrant lists a who’s who of Ukrainian officials with whom Giuliani is believed to have been working in 2019-20. The fact that a judge issued the warrant despite the high bar for obtaining one, would seem to indicate that Giuliani is at least a subject of what appears to include violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara).” Giuliani has denied lobbying for any foreign officials. In a post-raid statement, he said his “conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical” and Monday he told Fox News federal investigators are “trying to frame him”. Likewise, Giuliani attorney Robert Costello has called the raids “legal thuggery”, noting that Giuliani offered twice to answer prosecutors’ questions – except ones involving privileged talks with Trump – and was rebuffed. Costello, who did not return several calls seeking comment, has indicated that attorney-client privilege issues will figure in Giuliani’s defense. Despite Giuliani’s adamant denials, DoJ veterans say the search warrant underscores the inquiry’s progress and multiple directions. “The search warrant could be a microcosm leading to several potential charges, including violations of Fara,” said Paul Pelletier, a former acting chief of DoJ’s fraud section. “And following the money could open up a pandora’s box of possible charges against Giuliani and his associates.” Other recent FBI moves suggest the Giuliani probe may be wider than Fara issues. The FBI also seized electronic devices from the home of Victoria Toensing, a conservative DC lawyer and Giuliani ally, who with her lawyer husband Joe diGenova represented a wealthy Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash fighting extradition to the US for several years on complex charges he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which bars bribes to win business. Firtash, who had a $1m contract with the two Washington lawyers for a year, reportedly played a role through associates in assisting Giuliani’s Ukraine search for Biden dirt. Toensing has indicated she was informed she is not a target in the federal inquiry. Phil Halpern, a recently retired federal prosecutor who spent 36 years dealing with corruption and campaign finance cases, said Giuliani’s Ukraine political work “exposes him to a veritable potpourri of different federal offenses”. “His efforts to assist the Trump campaign directly – and through his indicted associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – could be viewed as illegal campaign finance violations as they were never recorded in any campaign finance disclosures.” Further, the $500,000 payment Giuliani received from Parnas and Fruman “could be seen as part of a wider bribery or money-laundering conspiracy”. With complex legal battles looming, Giuliani has been getting advice from Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor emeritus who helped represent Trump during his first impeachment, and recently has launched high-decibel media attacks on the raid.

  • Derek Chauvin's lawyers request a new trial before sentencing on murder conviction

    Weeks away from learning his sentence for the murder of George Floyd, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is seeking a new trial, arguing that the overwhelming publicity surrounding the case deprived him of due process.

  • Dominion bashes the election firm running the Trump-supported recount in Arizona, saying it's already 'committed serious errors'

    The audit is being run by a firm called Cyber Ninjas. Its CEO has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

  • First look at 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' fires up fans: 'So much more psyched'

    HBO reveals official images of Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint in character for anticipated new series, debuting in 2022.