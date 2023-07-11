2 of 3 teen suspects denied bond after prank turns deadly at Spalding County home

A prank gone wrong turned deadly in Spalding County.

Three teens went to egg a house but later ended up shooting and killing Johnathan Gilbert, also known as Tyler Lane.

New details from police reveal that the teen suspects won’t be getting out of jail any time soon.

According to police, two of the teens were denied bond and the third one was granted a new hearing for next month.

She is hoping they will think about the son that was taken from her.

She is hoping they will think about the son that was taken from her.

“Right now God is carrying me,” Monica Gilbert.

Holding on to faith and some of her son’s ashes in a mini urn is how Gilbert is getting by.

“He loved big. He had a heart that was pure and big,” she said.

Gilbert’s son was gunned down last Monday along Dobbins Mill Road and Richardson Street in Griffin.

Spalding County Investigators said the three teens, as part of some sort of “lover’s quarrel”, went looking for Lane at a home he was visiting in Griffin and started tossing eggs at it.

That’s when Lane, who was unarmed, confronted the trio as they drove off.

The 18-year-old female in the back seat shot at Lane.

The teens left him in the middle of the road where he died.

“I just want people, the young generation today, to know that this not a game of life, that this is real. This is real pain, real sorrow,” said Gilbert.

Sheriff Darrell Dix explained why all three teens are being charged in the murder in the following statement that reads in part:

“They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

Gilbert is trying to find some of peace and understanding in her loss.

“I know for a fact there was one gentleman who held his hand that was there with him. And people who were trying to help and revive him until help arrived. He was left alone but God saw that he wasn’t going to be left, leave the word alone,” said Gilbert.

The sheriff said witness information and a cell phone helped link the suspects to the vicitm.

