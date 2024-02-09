$2.3M Aqua Ohio project along Lincoln Way E to replace mile-long stretch of water pipes

Aqua Ohio has embarked on a $2.3 million pipeline replacement effort along Lincoln Way E in Massillon, stretching from around 20th Street SE and continuing east to Elizabeth Avenue SE in Perry Township. Work is expected to run until July.

MASSILLON – Aqua Ohio has launched an approximately mile-long pipe-replacement project on the southeast side of the city to enhance water reliability.

The work flows along a 5,450-foot section of Lincoln Way E, stretching from around 20th Street SE and continuing east to Elizabeth Avenue SE in Perry Township.

State of the City: Massillon Mayor Jamie Slutz outlines 2024 goals: Animal control, traffic patrol on list

The $2.3 million project broke ground Feb. 5 with preliminary work, such as trench digging and laying out new hydrants and infrastructure, according to Jeff LaRue, a spokesman for Aqua Ohio.

"We're turning up a lot of dirt this year and should start laying new pipe soon," said LaRue.

Aqua Ohio has started a waterline replacement project along a section of Lincoln Way E in Massillon.

New pipes are made of ductile-iron ,which is stronger and more corrosion resistant than the original cast-iron material, according to Keith Nutter, Aqua Ohio's area manager who's based in Massillon.

"With this project, we’ll replace more than a mile of a water main that is nearly 100 years old," Nutter said via a news release. "We are dedicated to providing clean, safe and reliable water to our customers, as well as providing more reliability and capacity for needs such as firefighting."

Overall, 39 Massillon customers are in line to receive new service connections between the water main and privately-owned service lines.

Impacted customers are likely to experience short-term service interruptions near the end of the project, as their individual services are attached to the new main. Notifications are to be made 24-hours in advance of planned interruptions.

Aqua Ohio has started a new pipeline replacement effort along Lincoln Way E in Massillon, stretching from around 20th Street SE and continuing east to Elizabeth Avenue SE in Perry Township.

Traffic will be maintained while work is conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on workdays. Work at high-volume intersections will be conducted overnight or during early mornings to minimize disruptions.

Massillon-based Bachtel Excavating has been contracted for the project, which is slated for completion in July, LaRue said. Lawn restorations will continue into early fall.

Overall, Aqua Ohio is planning to spend more than $65 million across its 40 Ohio systems in 2024. About $9.1 million will be invested into Stark County.

The company serves about 500,000 residents in 19 Ohio counties.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Aqua Ohio begins $2.3 million water replacement in southeast Massillon