2 of 4 defendants guilty of murdering Erie pot dealer; others convicted of lesser charges

Two of four Erie men were convicted of second-degree murder on Thursday in the case of the fatal shooting and robbery of a small-time Erie marijuana dealer in December 2017.

The other two defendants were acquitted of second-degree murder, but convicted of other charges that could still lead to lengthy state prison sentences.

The four were accused in the death of Patric Phillips, 25, shot twice in the head as he opened the door to his apartment near East 24th and Wayne street shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2017.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office alleged the four, either as directly or accomplices, carried out the killing in what is known as a "lick," or robbery of a marijuana dealer.

Going to court:Focus is on cooperating witnesses as trial opens in fatal Erie marijuana 'lick'

The four defendants:

● Marshawn Williams, 25, convicted of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

● Damarjon D. Beason, 20, convicted of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

● Derrick D. Elverton, 21, acquitted of second-degree murder, robbery and other offenses but convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery,

● Anthony Blanks Jr., 19., convicted of receiving stolen property, for having the stolen handgun used in the shooting; possession of a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Four defendants have been convicted for their role in the slaying and robbery of Patric Phillips, 25, a small-time Erie marijuana dealer, at his apartment in the 700 block of East 24th Street, near Wayne Street, on Dec. 7, 2019, when this photo was taken.

Before the case against Blanks went to the jury, Erie County Judge Marshall Piccinini dismissed the charges of second-degree murder, robbery and burglary against Blanks for lack of evidence. He made the ruling, called a judgment of acquittal, at the request of Blanks' lawyer, Brian Arrowsmith.

Prosecution's theory of the case

The District Attorney's Office argued that all four defendants planned or took part in the robbery plot and death of Phillips, though the verdict appeared to correspond with the different roles of the defendants.

Story continues

Williams and Beason were accused of confronting Phillips at the door of his apartment, where he was shot after struggling for the gun used against him. The prosecution alleged Beason was the shooter.

Elverton was accused of being outside the apartment, but not near the door, when the shooting happened. Blanks was accused of providing the gun to the other three leading up to the slaying.

"We are accepting of and in many ways pleased with the verdict," said Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Nick Maskrey.

Lightner said the guilty verdicts against Williams and Beason held accountable the two defendants who directly confronted Phillips. Lightner said the District Attorney's Office will seek "aggressive sentences" against Elverton and Blanks for their roles in the case, as the verdict defined them.

Sentencings scheduled

The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdicts after a little more than three hours of deliberations, with the verdicts announced before Piccinini shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday. The trial, in Erie County Common Pleas Court, lasted a week, excluding jury selection.

Piccinini set sentencing for all the defendants for July 25 and ordered all of them to stay in the Erie County Prison with no bond.

Williams faces a mandatory life sentence with no parole for his conviction for second-degree murder, or a murder during a robbery or other felony. He is already serving a life sentence with no parole, plus 13½ to 27 years in state prison, for his role in the fatal shooting of another small-time Erie marijuana dealer, Devin Way.

Lengthy sentences:2 get life plus more time in Erie fatal shooting; 'I wish I could give you more,' judge says

Way was killed during an attempted robbery outside his residence in the area of Southgate Drive and Usonia Avenue, off Peach Street in west Erie on Jan. 19, 2020.

Though convicted of second-degree murder in the Phillips case, Beason is not facing a mandatory sentence of life without parole. He will face an optional life sentence because he was 17 when the killing took place. The U.S. Supreme Court in the 2010s ruled as unconstitutional mandatory life sentences with no parole for defendants convicted of murders that occurred when they were minors.

In the Phillips case, the District Attorney's Office used DNA analysis, surveillance video and other evidence to link all four defendants to the slaying and robbery plot. The prosecution also relied on testimony from two cooperating witnesses, Michael Toles, 24, and his one-time girlfriend, Melissa A. Seaman, 21.

Erie County Judge Marshall Piccinini will sentence the four defendants in the Patric Phillips homicide case on July 25. Two of the four defendants were convicted of second-degree murder.

The two were also charged in the killing of Devin Way and cooperated in that case, saying on the witness stand that they were guilty of second-degree murder. They have yet to be prosecuted in the Way case and were given immunity from prosecution in the Phillips case in exchange for their testimony against the four defendants.

Two witnesses, two cases:In pattern, ex-couple to testify at second Erie murder trial over rip-off of marijuana

The defense lawyers challenged the credibility of Toles and Seaman and also said the evidence was not enough to convict their clients. In addition to Arrowsmith, who represented Blanks, the other defense lawyers were Gene Placidi, for Elverton; Mark Del Duca, of Pittsburgh, for Williams; and Jessica Mann, of Philadelphia, for Beason.

Other fatal robberies:Pair charged in Erie crime spree say 2018 killings fueled by search for cash, drugs

Lightner, the lead prosecutor, throughout the case tried to show that forensic evidence backed up what Toles and Seaman told the jury. Each of the four defendants, Lightner said, played a part in the robbery plot and Phillips' death.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Two found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in pot dealer's death