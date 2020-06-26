2.4M PPE Units Donated to Inland Empire by Local Health Plan

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has provided more than 2.4 million units of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Inland Empire government agencies, medical societies, associations, and hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations receiving these donations include:

Allstar Health Providers

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Community Health Association of Inland Southern Region

Dignity Health

Hemet Global Medical Center

Illumination Foundation

Inland Empire Autism Center

Loma Linda University Health Martha's Village and Kitchen

Riverside County Medical Association

Riverside Department of Public Health and Emergency Operation Center

Riverside University Health System

SAC Health System

San Bernardino County Department of Public Health and Emergency Operation Center

San Bernardino County Medical Society

"IEHP's compassion becomes a reality every time our healthcare providers don personal protective equipment or when a caregiver reaches for available hand sanitizer and gloves. IEHP's gift has provided safety and protection," said Loma Linda University Health President Dr. Richard Hart, "and that has helped our COVID-19 clinical care teams continue to make a difference."

To date, the plan has provided over 1.9 million disposable masks, 145,000 N95/KN95 respiratory masks, 80,000 surgical gowns, 130,000 isolation gowns, 43,000 boxes of gloves, 150,000 containers of sanitizing wipes and 48,000 wipe refills.

"This important initiative was a culmination of many moving parts determined to get critical medical supplies to our frontline healthcare partners in the Inland Region," said IEHP Director of Business Continuity Philip Lo. "Our CEO's keen insight, extraordinary leadership, and courageous determination was what really gave us the path forward and got us to the finish line quickly. It was a huge team effort and something I have truly been honored to be a part of."

Distributions and deliveries took place weekly to provide health agencies with a steady and consistent flow of needed PPE.

"Fighting COVID-19 is a collaborative effort," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Putting PPE in the hands of those who support the health and wellness of our members and communities, throughout this pandemic is just one of the ways IEHP offered support to our partners during this time. It's so much more than the right thing to do, it's the necessary thing to do."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

