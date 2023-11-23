2.5 magnitude quake hits 7 miles northwest of Malibu

An earthquake measuring 2.5 in magnitude struck just seven miles northwest of Malibu Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 6:04 p.m. at a depth of a little more than six-and-half miles.

While there were no immediate reports of damage, some residents in Westlake Village and Newbury Park took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that they felt the jolt.

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Most are extremely minor, however, dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude. According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.

