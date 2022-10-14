$2.5 million bond set for man accused of deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35

The man accused of shooting and killing a woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside earlier this year appeared in Friday morning.

Jamar Hayes, 26, has been accused of shooting and killing Shauna Cameron on Mother’s Day this year. He was taken into custody on East Maplewood Avenue by Riverside officers and U.S. Marshals late Thursday morning.

Hayes pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as one count of a weapons charge Friday, according to Montgomery County court records. A judge then set his bond at $2.5 million.

Riverside police previously told News Center 7 that Cameron was a passenger in an Impala on May 8 when at least two shots were fired at it from a vehicle headed east on U.S. 35. Cameron was hit by the gunfire and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

Surveillance video, obtained by a Riverside business, shows a car believed to be Hayes’ girlfriend’s was in the area of the shooting when it happened, according to investigators.

As of Friday evening, Hayes remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.



