A new $2.5 million Brown Deer park will feature nature-based playground, cycling track

Proposed designs for Brown Deer's $2.5 million Ten Mile Park include a nature play area, multisport court, skate plaza, cycling track and a public restroom.

The park will be located adjacent to the Oak Leaf Trail, just south of Brown Deer Road. Residents and Brown Deer Village Board members heard a presentation on plans for the site Dec. 14.

The “Ten Mile” name derives from the Ten Mile Post Office that had been built near the site over a century ago and served as the 10-mile marker from downtown Milwaukee.

Planning for Ten Mile Park started more than five years ago

Planning efforts for the park started in 2018 when the village acquired the land, which had been vacant since the early 2000s. Previously, it had been a lumber storage yard owned by the Minnesota-based company APi Supply Lifts.

Brown Deer Parks and Recreation Director Danielle Gross said the area had been an eyesore, and at first, the village solely planned to add a public restroom for accessibility off the Oak Leaf Trail.

Eventually, planning broadened, and village staff sought to transform the land from a stopping point into a destination.

A handful of village-wide surveys over the last few years found that a skate park and other amenities were high on the list of elements people wanted to see in the village, Gross said.

Gross said the site has great potential as a community park for people of all ages and varying interests to enjoy. The skate park will double as a gathering pavilion, and visitors will have a variety of different areas to explore, including the court, playground and cycling track.

Design cost estimates for Ten Mile Park came in above what was budgeted

Funding for Ten Mile Park was secured through Community Project funding in the 2023 federal budget with the help of Congresswoman Gwen Moore's office, which advocated for the project, Gross said.

A total of $2,496,630 is earmarked for the creation of the park, but recent estimates on park design costs have come in at nearly $2.7 million, according to the staff report.

Roughly $125,000 will be spent on design and engineering costs, leaving around $2,375,000 for the site construction, meaning some aspects of the design ― likely the landscaping ― will be scaled back or removed, Gross said. Less landscaping would also decrease future maintenance costs, which the village is also considering.

Ten Mile Park will be Brown Deer's fourth park. The other three parks are Badger Meter River Park at 3701 W. Brown Deer Road, Fairy Chasm Park at 5712 W. Fairy Chasm Road and Village Park, located behind Village Hall at 4920 W. Green Brook Drive.

Bids for the project are scheduled for March and construction will take place during the summer months of 2024, according to a staff report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Plans unveiled for new Ten Mile Park off Oak Leaf Trail in Brown Deer