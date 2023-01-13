$2,500 cockatoo returned to California aviary after being stolen

A suspect is in custody and an umbrella cockatoo has been rescued after it was stolen from the Steckel Park Bird Aviary in Santa Paula, California, officials said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the 35-year-old cockatoo, named Julie, is valued at $2,500.

Julie, a 35-year-old cockatoo, was stolen from the the Steckel Park Bird Aviary in Santa Paula, California. She was later returned after police found her in the possession of 35-year-old Michael Wear. / Credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Police said caretakers at the aviary were doing their nightly chores around 3 a.m. on Jan. 4 when they noticed that the wire siding of a habitat was cut through and Julie was nowhere to be found. An anonymous "valuable tip" was called into Ventura County Crime Stoppers later the same morning, police said.

Police eventually identified 35-year-old Michael Wear, of Santa Paula, as the suspect in the theft. Detectives then rescued the bird from an acquaintance of Wear who was holding the cockatoo, police said.

A habitat's wire siding was cut through in order to steal the bird, officials said. / Credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Julie was unharmed and returned to the aviary, police said.

Wear was arrested Tuesday and is charged with felony grand theft and grand theft of domestic fowl. He was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond, police records show. Wear's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if the acquaintance police said had been holding the bird would be facing any charges.

