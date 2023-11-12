2,500 pounds of pot seized by sheriff’s deputies serving warrant near school in Modesto

A search warrant served at an illegal pot grow in Modesto on Friday morning found about 900 plants plus processed marijuana, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The search was conducted about 7 a.m. at a residence on the 900 block of Lenore Court, just east of Mark Twain Jr. High School in west Modesto. Thirteen people initially were taken into custody and four firearms were seized, Sgt. Luke Schwartz told The Bee.

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse posted on his own Facebook page photos from the incident, and the note, “The team eradicated another illegal grow today. 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana seized and 10 criminals in jail. Great work!”

To a comment on the post that said the Sheriff’s Office would better spend its resources by going after fentanyl, which is “killing adults and children,” Dirkse replied that deputies do both, and “illegal grows are the source (of) more crimes of violence than any other drug.”

About illegal grows, Schwartz told The Bee, “This is obviously, as Sheriff Dirkse alluded to before, ... one of the more predominant complaints that he gets from people that live in rural and urban areas. ... There’s environmental concerns that come with it. There’s there’s a lot of home invasions that are motivated by by marijuana. ... So this is our way of being proactive trying to get out in front of them, address those concerns.”

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse posted on Facebook this photo taken Friday when a search warrant was served at an illegal marijuana grow on the 900 block of Lenore Court in Modesto.