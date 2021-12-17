$2,500 reward being offered for man linked to Kinston child exploitation

A Lenoir County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

A man is wanted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office for alleged sexual acts against a child.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the sheriff’s office on a charge of indecent liberties with a child following a June 1, 2017, incident, said the LCSO.

Jeremy Staten, 24, has connections to Kinston, Nashville, Tenn. and Mexico, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas, according to investigators with the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, who adopted the case in April 2018.

Staten is fluent in Spanish and could possibly be living in Mexico.

The USMS leads eight regional fugitive task forces – interagency teams of criminal investigators dedicated to the location and apprehension of local, state, and federal fugitives.

Anyone with information on Staten’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence.

