At ₹2,548, Is HEG Limited (NSE:HEG) Worth Looking At Closely?

HEG Limited (NSE:HEG), which is in the electrical business, and is based in India, led the NSEI gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine HEG’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is HEG still cheap?

According to my valuation model, HEG seems to be fairly priced at around 11.04% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy HEG today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is ₹2294.66, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because HEG’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will HEG generate?

NSEI:HEG Future Profit February 3rd 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of HEG, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HEG’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HEG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on HEG. You can find everything you need to know about HEG in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in HEG, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

