$2.5M grants to fund expansion of Fairfield bike and walking trails

FAIRFIELD – Two major biking/hiking trails are on the drawing board and will move forward after the city receives nearly $2.5 million in federal grants in 2027.

"With these funds, we will improve the connectivity of our neighborhoods with major park facilities, Fairfield’s town center and other regional trail networks,’’ said Scott Timmer, city manager.

The projects are included in the city’s Connectivity Plan created nearly three years ago that will expand walking/biking trails throughout the city.

Ten-feet wide trails will be constructed in each of the two projects:

The Great Miami River Trail extension

About 4,700 feet will be constructed to connect the trail's end at Waterworks Park to the existing 4350 feet of the trail segment at Marsh Park along the south and east sides of the lake. The extension brings the trail south to the roundabout at River and Gray roads.

Unlike other segments of the Great Miami River Trail, this section moves away from the river, providing views of the lake and improving connections to surrounding Fairfield neighborhoods.

The regional trail's multi-use path, when completed, is expected to extend from Shawnee Lookout Park in North Bend north to Sidney in Shelby County.

MetroParks of Butler County has also received a $1.7 million grant from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments to complete the segment between Fairfield Township and Trenton, The segment is estimated to cost $2.1 million. MetroPark’s 20% share is estimated at $437,355.

When finished, the trail will run 80 continuous miles, connecting Fairfield and Piqua.

Pleasant Avenue Shared Use Path

The 6,800 feet of the multi-use path will be built on the west side of Pleasant Avenue between Hunter Road and Wessel Drive. About 4,700 feet of the existing 4-foot-wide sidewalk will be replaced with the wider multi-use path.

This project will be done in conjunction with a city plan to reconfigure lanes, provide a consistent center turn lane, add a raised median and the addition of curbs and grass to separate the new multi-use path from traffic.

The cost of walkability

Late in 2023, the OKI Regional Council of Governments announced Fairfield was awarded $750,306 for the Great Miami River Trail extension – about half of the project’s $1.261 million price tag. The city must contribute a 50% match to get the money.

The Pleasant Avenue project is estimated to cost $2.48 million, with $1.7 million expected from OKI and 30% coming from the city.

Money for both projects will be available in 2027.

What’s next?

The city's public works department is preparing detailed design and engineering drawings for each project in preparation for going out to bid.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027 and finish by early fall that year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $2.5M grant helps Fairfield pay to connect parks with bike paths