$2.5M Lotto ticket sold in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A $2.5 million Lotto lottery ticket sold in Kenner has yet to be claimed.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the Circle K at 2100 Veterans Boulevard.

Heavy rain leads to flooding across New Orleans

The drawing was held on Jan. 31, 2024.

As of Sunday, there are 176 days left to claim the prize, as the ticket expires on July 29.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.