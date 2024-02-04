$2.5M Lotto ticket sold in Kenner
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A $2.5 million Lotto lottery ticket sold in Kenner has yet to be claimed.
According to the Louisiana Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the Circle K at 2100 Veterans Boulevard.
The drawing was held on Jan. 31, 2024.
As of Sunday, there are 176 days left to claim the prize, as the ticket expires on July 29.
