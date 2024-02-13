This $2.5M SC luxury home is a Lake Murray landmark and up for auction soon. Take a look

A $2.5 million house on Lake Murray is headed to a Sotheby’s auction in New York City next month.

Located in Chapin at the end of a peninsula, the house is a three-bedroom, three bath Tuscan style that can’t be missed no matter how fast you fly by in your boat.

The Sotheby’s auction will end March 21.. Ellis Creek Photography/provided

It covers 5,382 square feet on three floors — the second has a wide, Italianate covered patio — situated mere steps from the water. The house at 1153 Indian Summer Point is still owned by the couple who built it 21 years ago, said Wilmot Irvin, a Realtor with Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s more than a house,” he said. “It was intended to be their forever home.”

The kitchen has cherry cabinets with Moroccan cobalt blue stained water glass inlays.. Ellis Creek Photography/provided

The owners are Deanna and James Kuhlman. He was a long-time international business professor at the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business. After retirement two years ago he went back to teach as an adjunct professor. She is an artist.

Irvin said if Kuhlman was going to sell the house, he wanted it auctioned by Sotheby’s.

The 300-year-old auction house will attract a global audience.

The house has a covered terrace and a patio facing Lake Murray. Ellis Creek/photography

The house was listed on Friday and already Irvin said he’s fielded many calls. Over the weekend, the first open house was well attended, many of whom had seen the house from the lake.

“It’s a landmark,” Irvin said.

Here’s how Irvin described the house on the Helong website.

“You’ll imagine you’re on Lake Como as you sip Negronis on your terrace as the setting sun paints the stone around you a soothing amber.”

The house has over-sized arched windows, 10-foot double French doors, 12-foot ceilings and Australian purple heart hardwood.

Every room has a lake view.

The house has two fireplaces including this one in the primary bedroom suite. Ellis Creek Photography/provided

The three-quarter of an acre triangular lot is at the end of Indian Summer Point across the water from Wessinger Island.

The chef’s kitchen has stainless steel high-end appliances, a center island and cherry cabinets with Moroccan cobalt blue stained water glass inlays..

The outside is terracotta brick.

The Sotheby’s auction will end March 21.. Ellis Creek Photography/provided

There are two fireplaces, one in the great room, the other in the primary bedroom suite. French doors open to a terrace from the primary suite and from the art studio. The house has an office, wine cellar and grotto.

Outside is a pool, fireplace, steam shower and dock.

Bidding begins online on March 7 and ends in New York City at Sotheby’s on March 21. Irvin will be there in person, his first Sotheby’s auction. Bids will also be taken online while the in-person auction is under way.