2.6 magnitude earthquakes reach Los Angeles and Fresno areas days after 3.9 temblor in Ojai

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At around 11:08 a.m., the temblor arrived with a depth of 8 km near the View Park−Windsor Hills unincorporated community in south LA County and three miles from Inglewood, California, the USGS reported.

A separate preliminary 2.6-magnitude quake was reported around the same time closer to the Fresno area, the USGS shared.

Neither earthquakes prompted immediate reports of injuries or damages.

Both temblors come after a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Ojai, California in Ventura County on Sunday, the same weekend Southern California grappled with Tropical Storm Hilary, which brought mudslides, flooding and water rescues across the region. Hilary also marked the first tropical storm to make its way from Mexico into California since Nora in 1997.

When was California's last major earthquake?

The last major earthquake to strike the state was in December when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Northern California left two people dead and injured 12. The temblor also damaged infrastructure and caused a power outage impacting tens of thousands of homes and businesses around Humboldt County, about 250 miles north of San Francisco.

In 2019, a 7.1 magnitude quake killed one person in the city of Ridgecrest in California's Northern Mojave Desert region.

What was the largest earthquake ever recorded in California?

The largest recorded earthquake in California history is the Northern California Earthquake on April 18, 1906, according to the USGS.

At around 5 a.m. local time, a 7.8 quake hit the San Francisco Bay Area collapsing buildings and causing fires. The natural disaster killed 3,000 people and displaced nearly a quarter of a million.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2.6 magnitude earthquakes reach Los Angeles and Fresno areas