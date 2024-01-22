$2.7 million grant to build access road so St. Clair residents not trapped by stopped trains

Jan. 22—HAMILTON — Two years from now, the hundreds of people who live in the Cedar Grove subdivision in St. Clair Twp. will have an access road when trains are blocking all the exits and entrances into the township.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission recently awarded St. Clair Twp. a $2.7 million grant to be used toward a 2,900-foot transportation infrastructure project, State Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) said Monday during a press conference in the Butler County Government Services Center.

The funding was provided in the most recent state budget for grade crossing eliminations, officials said.

The Cedar Grove subdivision, located in the village of Seven Mile, is regularly separated by train traffic on the Norfolk Southern rail corridor, officials said.

Hall called it a "historic day" for St. Clair Twp. residents and Butler County.

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter announced the commissioners are awarding a $300,000 grant, or 10%, for the county's funding commitment.

No federal funding was available for this project.

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens said the road will run parallel to the railroad and will allow residents and emergency services easier access into and out of the township. The subdivision has 215 homes, 14 empty lots and a campground, said Pam Stroup, a St. Clair Twp. resident.

Wilkens called the last two years "a big effort on all our parts."

Two years ago, Hall said he met with Stroup, who expressed her concern for the safety of the residents due to the block roads caused by the one-mile long trains.

After that meeting, Hall told Wilkens the project "has to be a priority," he said.

"This is an example of the power of citizens and local government working together to make a difference," Carpenter said.

St. Clair Twp. Trustee Dustin Gadd said the grant and pending construction of an access road is "a sigh of relief" for concerned residents.

Since 2021, Stroup said trains have blocked the roads 70 times for more than 40 hours. Residents will be grateful to "finally have a way out," she said.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2025 and open by the middle of 2026.