2.7L-Powered 1971 Porsche 911T Coupe Is Vintage Sport Goodness

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car was a marvel in its time and with more power than virtually any other Porsche on the market it was a legend for performance.

If you like the Porsche 911, then you are going to absolutely love this incredible 1971 Porsche 911T coupe as it sports one of the most iconic engines in the Porsche collector world. Powering this tiny road racing legend is a potent 2.7-liter built from the ground up to live up to RS MFI standards and now sits keenly within the engine bay of the sports car. This makes the car ready to tackle long straights with the vicious speed that you usually don't speed from classic German sports cars. All of that power is sent through a five-speed manual transaxle, allowing you to have the most engaging driving experience possible and pairs well with the WEVO shifter and MOMO steering wheel to create racing-focus energy.

That crazy powertrain combination is far from the only thing that makes this car at home on the track, as you'll notice upon examining the interior of the vehicle. Everything from the dash to the performance bucket seats screams stripped down and ready to rumble with the best of them. But, of course, being a Porsche, the exterior is a far different story as this thing combines the performance provided by the engine with the showmanship of a genuine car show dominator. Each of the sweeping body lines is complemented by the bold silver paint, while the black racing decals tell the world exactly what this car can do.

The exhaust note pouring out of this thing is the perfect sound to embody the car as you hear a low growl from all six cylinders at idle but are then treated to a symphony of high-pitched squeals upon acceleration. You can feel every bit of power that this car has in store as you rip around tight corners and straits alike because of the high revving performance engine. That means that driving the car is the sort of experience that only a special few can truly understand, and if you're lucky, you might be one of them. This car is expected to sell fast, so you had better hurry to get your hands on it before someone else takes off in this incredible '70s masterpiece.

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

