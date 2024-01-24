2.8 million Californians could lose federal funding for internet access. Here’s why and when
A program that helped millions of households across the country — and 2.8 million in California — afford internet access is ending, without additional funding from Congress.
Here’s what you should know about the Affordable Connectivity Program ending and how you can still get help for now.
What’s happening?
The Affordable Connectivity Program began in 2021 under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Congress appropriated $14.2 billion, according to the Federal Communications Commission. It helped 22.5 million households save between $30 and $75 monthly on internet bills, according to the White House. It also provided a one-time discount up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
California received about $1.3 billion in funding through the program that helped about 1-in-5 households in the state.
The FCC said in a release that current funding is projected to run out in April and households will receive benefits through the end of the month. The program needs a $6 billion infusion to extend the program through 2024, according to the White House.
When funds run out, households won’t get the discounts.
In a December letter to the FCC, four Republican lawmakers — including South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — said the push to renew the program could “exacerbate the fiscal crisis without producing meaningful benefits to the American consumer.”
A bipartisan group of six lawmakers — including Democrat Sen. Peter Welch from Vermont and Republican Sen. JD Vance from Ohio — called for additional funding through the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, according to a news release.
“Access to high-speed internet isn’t a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity,” Welch said in the release. “That’s why it’s never been so important to avoid this funding cliff and extend the ACP.”
The program could go on through the extension act.
As it stands, participating households will get notices from their internet company about the end of the program that will include the impact on their bill, the date of the last bill that includes the ACP benefit, and that they can change their service or opt-out of continuing service.
The Universal Service Administrative Company, which administers the program, will also notify households.
Households in the program can change their internet plan without a penalty.
What do I do if I’m losing the discount?
If you’ll lose your discount, the FCC recommends contacting your internet company if you have questions and to ask about available options. You should also visit GetInternet.gov for more information.
You can also call the ACP Support Center at 877-384-2575.
If you’re worried about losing the benefit, there may be another option.
The Lifeline Program, another FCC program making phone and internet access more affordable, offers a monthly benefit up to $9.25 off the cost of phone, internet or bundled services. If you live on qualifying Tribal Lands, you could get up to $34.25 off the cost.
To qualify, your must have an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines or participate in programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Supplemental Social Security Income, the Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit, or certain Tribal programs.
You can apply for the California LifeLine Program at californialifeline.com.
Important dates
Late January 2024: ACP households will start receiving notices about the end of the benefit.
Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. eastern: That’s the last day to apply and enroll. If your household is eligible, you have to be both approved and enrolled with an internet company by that time. After midnight, no more enrollments will be accepted.
April 2024: That’s the anticipated timeframe for the end of funding. It could change.
California enrollment by congressional district
Here’s how many Californian households enrolled in the program by each congressional district, according to data released by the White House.
District
Households
1
56,747
2
25,952
3
19,739
4
25,844
5
36,108
6
50,303
7
46,879
8
37,493
9
45,955
10
14,371
11
39,301
12
39,558
13
60,658
14
21,705
15
19,086
16
16,677
17
17,407
18
41,193
19
22,641
20
50,160
21
81,268
22
100,426
23
87,754
24
37,299
25
106,619
26
39,514
27
67,009
28
43,954
29
84,168
30
59,562
31
71,641
32
41,531
33
95,266
34
95,113
35
72,557
36
26,657
37
99,528
38
52,667
39
76,451
40
25,747
41
48,768
42
82,516
43
98,102
44
72,599
45
57,510
46
75,282
47
29,420
48
39,132
49
31,179
50
39,115
51
51,185
52
77,452
What is The Sum?
The Sum is your friendly guide to personal finance and economic news.
We’re a team of McClatchy journalists cutting through the financial jargon so you know how these issues impact your life. We verify information from diverse sources and keep the facts front-and-center, making finance and economic news add up for you.
Ready to take the first step to getting your finances under control? You can sign up for our five-week budgeting newsletter at thesum.news.