$2.85 in Bourne, $3.59 in Provincetown: How Cape Cod gas prices compare to state average

State gas prices fell for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.14 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.15 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the state has fallen about 17 cents since last month. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as 3.14 this week, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

Gas stations in Bourne offered drivers regular gas as low as $2.85 per gallon on Thursday, but as drivers cross the bridges and travel farther east, prices rise.

Hyannis gas prices at four different stations ranged from $2.97 to $3.13 per gallon on Thursday, according to GasBuddy. A Shell station in Dennis sold regular gas for $3.35 per gallon. At Cumberland Farms in Provincetown, regular gas was $3.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 5% higher at $3.30 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.07, making prices in the state about 2.1% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is down from last week's average of $3.09 per gallon.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod gas prices: State falls by one cent. What about Hyannis?