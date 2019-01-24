At €2.88, Is Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (AMS:BAMNB) Worth Looking At Closely?

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (AMS:BAMNB), which is in the construction business, and is based in Netherlands, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ENXTAM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Koninklijke BAM Groep’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Koninklijke BAM Groep worth?

Good news, investors! Koninklijke BAM Groep is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €3.95, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Koninklijke BAM Groep’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Koninklijke BAM Groep?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Koninklijke BAM Groep. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BAMNB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BAMNB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BAMNB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Koninklijke BAM Groep.

