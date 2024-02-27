This $2.9M SC waterfront mansion for sale has 10 fireplaces — even one in a bathroom. Take a look

The description of the house — er, mansion — at 101 Greenwich Drive in Georgetown should really be punctuated with exclamation points.

10 fireplaces!

Expansive riverfront views!

Extra lot across the street on the river!

Backyard kitchen!

Charleston gas lights!

Cherry paneled elevator!

The house has an elevator that goes to all four floors and the roof.

Four floors!

You get the point.

Listing agent Susan McClary of Pawleys Seaside Realty says the house would easily fit in with the historic mansions on the Battery in Charleston. The house, built in 2005, is modeled after a plantation house in Louisiana.

At just under 4,000 square feet, the house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms (one has a fireplace).

“The epitome of gracious southern living,” McClary says on the listing.

The kitchen has high-end appliances.

She lists custom details: Palmetto Stone over the brick entrances, Italian tiles in the backyard kitchen, carved palmetto and crescent moon chair rail that is so expensive it’s no longer made, the South Carolina Seal made of brass adorning the fireplaces, Tradd Street Charleston Gas lights and a mahogany front door.

The living and dining rooms have wainscotting and lead to the large family room and kitchen.

The kitchen has a 60” Viking commercial oven, Kohler sink with built-in steamer and a Kohler bar sink on the large island, Viking electric oven, warming drawers, trash compactor, 48” Viking refrigerator and Fisher Pactel built-in dishwasher drawers.

The primary bathroom has a fireplace, tub and separate shower.

There are two laundry rooms, one on the first floor, the other on the ground floor, where the garage is located.

This first floor also includes a powder room and wine room.

The primary bedroom and two other bedrooms have attached bathrooms. There is also a room that could be used as a fourth bedroom, study or sitting room.

This Georgetown mansion has 10 fireplaces.

Then there’s the attic — storage galore — accessed by the full-sized staircase. But there’s more up there. The elevator goes to the roof, where there is a widow’s walk. You can see East Bay Park, which is next door, Winyah Bay and Hobcaw Barony, 16,000-acre privately owned research facility that offers public tours and programs.

The backyard has a pool with a waterfall, hot tub, gazebo and outdoor kitchen. The garage has room for a recreational vehicle and a boat.

“Because Georgetown is a waterfront town, the streets around the home have intermittent tidal flooding which occasionally impacts the yard,” the listing says. Then quickly adds this in all caps: “HOWEVER, THE HOME HAS NOT FLOODED.”

And for history buffs there is this: The waterfront lot across the street is where a ferry took travelers to Pawleys Island, 12 miles away.

“Remnants of the pier are still visible,” McClary said.

Quaint downtown Georgetown — third oldest city in South Carolina — is blocks away. The city is about 30 miles south of Myrtle Beach and 60 miles north of Charleston.