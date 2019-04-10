The 2 accessories you need to fast-charge your iPhone from 0% to 80% in under an hour

We understand the need for big companies to keep costs low. But considering Apple pulls in billions upon billions in profits each quarter, you’d think the company could spring for a fast charger and include it in the box with its iPhones. Apple’s iPhone lineup actually supports fast charging up to 18W, which can refill an empty iPhone battery to about 80% in less than an hour. There’s only a 5W charging in the box though, and it’s insanely slow. Here’s what you need to do: pick up an Anker USB C 18W Power Delivery Charger on sale for $19.99 and then get an Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable for another $19. That’s just $38.99 all in, and you can utilize the fastest charging technology your iPhone supports.

Anker USB C 18W Power Delivery Charger

Next-Gen Speed: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery port, and loaded with 18W of output power to give the latest iPhones a full-speed charge.

Universal Compatibility: Works flawlessly with virtually all mobile USB-C devices, as well as Apple devices using a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Superior Safety: Anker’s exclusive MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

Travel Ready: Compact size and foldable plug make PowerPort the perfect travel companion.

What You Get: PowerPort PD 1 wall charger, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac for syncing and charging.

You can also use this cable with your Apple 29W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter to charge your iOS device, and even take advantage of the fast-charging feature on iPad Pro, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Reversible design

Compatible with the following computers: 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch MacBook Pro – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 15-inch MacBook Pro – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 21.5-inch iMac – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 27-inch iMac – Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C); iMac Pro

Related stories

Convert any car's headlights to stunning LEDs for just $21 with this special coupon

Need a new Wi-Fi router for your apartment? This one's only $19.99

Blink XT security cameras with 2-year battery life are cheaper than they were on Black Friday

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com