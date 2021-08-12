2 accused of brandishing BB guns in Enfield

Aug. 12—ENFIELD — A man and a boy were arrested after police received reports that they were brandishing BB guns on Asnuntuck Street on Tuesday evening, police said.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the boy wearing a black ski mask and saw him throw a gun in a bush, according to police Capt. Steven Kaselouskas.

A search produced a black BB gun without the distinctive orange tip — a "very realistic looking" facsimile of a .40-caliber Glock handgun, the captain said. He said the gun wasn't loaded but bore a Glock logo.

The man arrested in the incident was Jonathan Matta, 23, of Springfield, police said.

As officers patted Matta down, he told them he had a BB gun in his shoulder bag, Kaselouskas said. It, too, lacked an orange tip and was a realistic facsimile of a real gun, the captain said.

Police seized both guns, Kaselouskas said.

Matta was charged with felony counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and risk of injury to a child, police say. The latter charge was based on the boy's participation in the incident, Kaselouskas said. Matta was also charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree breach of peace.

He was held overnight on a $2,500 bond for an appearance Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court. A judge later set his bond at $10,000 and continued his case to Oct. 6.

He continues to be held today in lieu of bond at the Hartford Correctional Center, according to the state Department of Correction's website.

