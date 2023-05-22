2 accused of breaking into Taylorsville pharmacy, stealing codeine

Juinohn Morton and Dilion McCain were charged with breaking-and-entering and larceny, accused of breaking into the People’s Pharmacy and stealing codeine, Taylorsville police said.

READ MORE: Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say

Police say one of the suspects tried to get to a getaway car but instead ran right into someone’s truck, dropping the stolen medication and the hammer used in the break-in.

Police later arrested the criminals.

VIDEO: Truck plows into Taylorsville Walmart, damaging deli











