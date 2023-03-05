2 accused in burglaries

Mar. 4—Two Odessa men have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries dating as far back as November.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on Feb. 9 a FLOCK camera spotted a license plate on a stolen Hyundai Sonata that had been used in multiple burglaries and tracked the car to a gas station in the 100 block of Yukon.

Inside the car, officers found a lot of stolen property and Roger Quincy Risher, who matched a suspect in an auto burglary case, the report stated.

Officer obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of Golder Avenue where another stolen vehicle was found along with several other stolen items, including keys to a separate stolen vehicle, the report stated.

A man at the residence, Abel Abila, admitted he'd committed several burglaries with Risher, according to the report.

Warrants were obtained for the arrests of Abila and Risher in connection with a Ford Explorer stolen in November, auto burglaries on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and multiple auto burglaries on Feb. 2 and Feb. 7. In addition, Risher was arrested for allegedly stealing a GMC Sierra Denali on Feb. 7.

According to the report, the men were in possession of identifying information belonging to 14 people and on at least two occasions, credit cards belonging to two people were used without their consent.

Risher was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of nine counts of burglary of a vehicle, two counts of burglary of a building and one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, attempted burglary of a building, theft of property $2,500-$30,000, theft of property and fraudulent use of identifying information.

He remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $152,500.

Abila was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary of a building and one count each of engaging in organized criminal activity and attempted burglary of a building. He was also taken into custody on three failure to appear warrants, giving false information and a U.S. Marshal's hold. He is no longer in the Ector County jail.

